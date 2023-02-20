Launched in Malaysia last November, the Ora Good Cat from Great Wall Motors is one of the cheapest electric vehicles currently on sale here. If you’re wondering what the Good Cat is like to drive, check out our video review of the EV here.
In this post, we’re discussing if it is actually cheaper to charge an EV versus driving a petrol-powered car. Heading straight into the numbers, the Good Cat has an energy consumption of 15 kWh/100 km, which, when considering the domestic rate of RM0.57/kWh, equates to RM8.55/100 km, or 8.55 sen/km.
Meanwhile, at the current subsidised RON 95 price of RM2.05/litre and assuming a petrol-powered car has an average fuel consumption of 15 km/litre, you’re looking at a cost of 13.67 sen/litre. Over 24,000 km in a year (averaging 2,000 km a month), the cost of charging an EV would be RM2,052 compared to the internal combustion engine car that carries a bill of RM3,280.
The costs do add up over a year, and this is before taking into account the scenario should fuel subsidies end, which could see RON 95 prices go up to RM3/litre, bringing up the annual fuel cost to RM4,800.
Of course, this comparison is based on current conditions and can be dependent on a person’s driving style and other factors that may change in the future. For now, what are your thoughts on the matter? Is it worthwhile to make the switch to an EV now?
GALLERY: Great Wall Ora Good Cat 500 Ultra in Malaysia
Comments
People buy this thing just for the sake of to keep up with the trend. Not because of the environment polution concern. Soon they will regret they are wasting money on 100% depreciation product. Pakai sampai koyak
“…. fuel consumption of 15 km/litre, you’re looking at a cost of 13.67 sen/litre..”
Axia can go 27km/L lah.
You should also add the cost of towing when EV is running out of juice. Also the cost when you are late to appointment because of time wasted to charge. Also, the cost that you only get to use 60% of the total battery capacity because of 80%-20% EV batt usage.
with the poor charging infrastructure and longer charging time, it is more secure to go on ICE.
Compare overall cost
ORA Good Cat Rm140,000 (charging cost rm2000/year, rm0 in maintenance)
Honda City V spec Rm90,000 (fuel rm4000/year, Service & maintenance rm2000/year)
Difference in car price= rm140k-rm90k=Rm50,000
Saving from fuel= rm4000-rm2000= rm2000/year
saving from maintenance cost= rm2000-rm0= rm2000/year
Total saving on fuel + maintenance= rm4000/year
Conclusion
Need more than 10 years of saving just to pay for difference in car price.
Not worth it.
Your Excellency HL
Your research is an eye opener.
At around 150 grand,EVs are currently priced beyond the ‘bread and butter’ affordability of the masses.
It is a SYIOK SENDIRI experiment for the rich.NO one mentions the astronomical price of critical spare parts.
In USA,owners just park rows and rows of Tesla after failing to get critical and expensive parts.They just give up and go back to simple ICE cars.
Dont be fooled when u see the world’s richest man boasts about his Tesla.There r too many hidden costs that surface when u least expect them.
But ev Road tax price are ridiculous…
Due to cathode degeneration, an EV will reach EOL after around 10yrs. No matter if it was driven or not and otherwise still in good condition. The shortened lifetime have to be taken into account too.
When you need to change the battery for the new one, then only you will be regretted for buying the EV car
The need for changing the battery is a total loss as it costs 50% of a new car.
Just my guess, I think phev might have better saving compare to EV… hope gov will consider 50% rebate… As phev like half ev
what if TNB also float the electricity costs , and fuel prices are also floated, will there be difference?