MG4 vs BYD Dolphin Malaysia comparison – Chinese entry-level EV hatchbacks go head-to-head

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / February 28 2024 9:19 pm

The MG4 is now open for booking, finally putting to rest rumours of MG’s Malaysian entry that have been kicking around since at least early 2020. It’s coming with some attractive pricing too, pitting this Euro-centric electric hatchback against another aquatic-themed five-door.

That’s right – MG isn’t pulling any punches with the MG4, pricing it within thousands of the BYD Dolphin. As such, it’s bound to be a tough fight between the two Chinese hatches (yes, MG is a UK brand, but it’s owned by China’s largest carmaker SAIC), so read on to find out how these two stack up.

Pricing – MG4 costs more, but not by much

We only have estimated pricing for the MG4 for now, but from what we can tell, it will be a very competitive proposition, starting from just over the RM100,000 mark. The figures are as follows:

MG4 Standard – RM104,000

MG4 Lux – RM129,000

MG4 Lux Extended Range – RM149,000

MG4 XPower – RM159,000

If we take the numbers at face value, that means both the Standard and Lux variants will be within RM4,000 of the BYD Dolphin Dynamic Standard Range (RM100,530) and Premium Extended Range (RM125,530) respectively. There are two more higher-end variants with more power and a larger battery – including the high-performance XPower, which we’ll come to later.

Dimensions – closer than expected

The MG4 is a conventional (albeit electrified) C-segment hatchback, very much in the vein of the Volkswagen Golf and its much closer electric rival, the ID.3. By contrast, the Dolphin is a tall and narrow hatch, similar to the dearly-departed Honda Jazz. So these two should be as different as chalk and cheese.

Except they’re not – against the measuring tape, the MG4 and Dolphin are mere millimetres apart in some areas. Sure, there are obvious differences – the MG4 is 66 mm wider and lower. But its wheelbase is barely four millimetres longer and it’s actually shaded by the Dolphin in terms of length, if only by three millimetres. There’s literally nothing in it.

By virtue of having less to work with vertically, the MG4 feels noticeably less roomy on the inside compared to the Dolphin, but it does eke out a slight advantage in terms of boot space, carrying an extra 18 litres. Neither car offers a front boot, which is especially poor for the MG4, given that it’s rear-wheel drive.

Performance and range – MG4 goes a lot faster and further, but you’ll have to pay more

One look at the spec sheet and you’ll realise the MG4 is more of a “proper car” than the Dolphin, especially where the base models are concerned. Just RM4,000 more buys you a car that makes not far off double the amount of power at 170 PS; it also produces considerably more torque at 250 Nm.

It’s no surprise, then, that the MG4 Standard wipes the floor with the Dolphin Dynamic Standard Range, taking nearly five seconds out of the zero to 100 km/h acceleration, which it completes in a comparatively swift 7.5 seconds. The extra performance does mean it needs a significantly larger 51 kWh battery to achieve just slightly more range at 350 km on the WLTP cycle.

The MG4 Lux and Dolphin Premium Extended Range are far closer in terms of specs, both making just over 200 PS. But with 60 Nm extra, it’s actually the BYD that’s quicker, shaving seven tenths of a second off the century sprint (seven seconds flat). They also have similar battery sizes of around 60 kWh and travel over 400 km on a single charge, the MG4 edging the Dolphin at 435 km. The larger, heavier battery explains why Lux is actually slower to 100 km/h than the Standard.

The MG4 XPower is the performance bargain here – 435 PS at just RM159,000 estimated

While the Dolphin range stops there, the MG4 has two more variants, starting with the Lux Extended. This boosts the rear motor to 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, getting to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, while its 77 kWh battery helps deliver an impressive 520 km of range. It’ll be quite a bit more expensive, however, costing a RM20,000 premium over the Lux.

But the one you’ll really want is the XPower. This is the only dual-motor all-wheel-drive model on this list, producing a stout 435 PS and 600 Nm and flinging itself to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. However, it only has the middling 64 kWh battery, so its range is a mere 385 km. Still, at just RM10,000 more than the Lux Extended, the XPower represents a serious performance bargain – a BYD Seal Performance AWD, which gets to 100 km/h in exactly the same amount of time, is RM40,000 more expensive.

Charging – swings and roundabouts

At first glance, it would appear that the MG4 would walk all over the Dolphin when it comes to charging. On the spec sheet, MG lists charging times with a 150 kW DC fast charger – far higher than what the Dolphin supports in either Dynamic Standard Range (60 kW) or Premium Extended Range (80 kW) forms.

But look closely and some things don’t add up – most notably the fact that the MG4 Standard charges slower from 10 to 80%, even though it has a smaller battery. Sure enough, we did some digging and found that the Standard only supports up to 117 kW of fast charging, taking 37 minutes to top up the battery. That’s just one minute quicker than the Dolphin Dynamic Standard Range, and you can blame the MG4 Standard’s larger battery for that.

The other variants of the MG4 can accept up to 135 kW, shortening charging times to 26 minutes for the 64 kWh battery and 38 minutes for the 77 kWh version. This compares favourably to the Dolphin Premium Extended Range, which takes 40 minutes to charge its smaller 60 kWh battery.

As for AC charging, both the MG4 and Dolphin are disappointing as they only have 7 kW single-phase onboard chargers. Charging the MG from 10 to 100% with a wallbox takes eight hours for the Standard, 8.5 hours for the Lux and XPower and ten hours for the Lux Extended. Meanwhile, a full charge for the Dolphin Dynamic Standard Range takes seven hours and 18 minutes; BYD doesn’t quote charging times for the Premium Extended Range with a 7 kW OBC.

As we mentioned last week with the Seal, you can only achieve the fastest charge speeds with either a 7 kW single-phase or 22 kW three-phase wallbox charger. If you use an 11 kW three-phase charger thinking it’ll be faster, the OBC will step down to 3.7 kW maximum, doubling the charge time compared to a technically slower 7 kW charger. Electric vehicles with a three-phase OBC aren’t affected by this issue.

Warranty – MG4 beats Dolphin for general coverage

While BYD’s warranty coverage is one of the longest in the industry, it’s been beaten by MG. The MG4 offers a seven-year general warranty, one year longer than the Dolphin, although the mileage cap is the same at 150,000 km. The battery warranty is the same length at eight years, but MG offers a higher cap of 180,000 km instead of 150,000 km (BYD also has an eight-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty).

Given that we’re still a ways away from the launch, MG hasn’t released any information on maintenance costs, packages or schedules. On the other hand, BYD sells various service packages to keep you in its after-sales network, such as a Standard package that includes single-speed transmission oil servicing, air-con filter replacements and refrigerant servicing, brake fluid servicing and motor coolant servicing. This is priced at RM1,688 for three years, RM3,888 for six years and RM4,888 for eight years.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Plus package that throws in replacements for wipers, washer fluid, remote control and 12V batteries, and brake pads and discs. This is pretty costly, weighing in RM7,888 for six years and RM12,888 for eight years.

What else?

MG4 Lux (left), BYD Dolphin Premium Extended Range (right)

Both models offer plenty of value for your money, coming with LED lighting, keyless entry, wired Apple CarPlay connectivity and six airbags as standard. Compared with the Dolphin, the MG4 adds 17-inch alloy wheels (versus the Dolphin’s base 16s), wired Android Auto, a larger seven-inch digital instrument cluster (five inches for the Dolphin) and a “Hello MG” voice control system.

However, the BYD pulls ahead with things like a larger 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen (fixed 10.25-inch unit for the MG), six speakers (instead of just four), faux leather seats and a 360-degree camera system.

Those features – minus the bigger touchscreen – are reserved for the MG4 Lux model, which also gets full-LED lighting, 18-inch alloys, a powered driver’s seat and a Qi wireless charger. The Dolphin Premium Extended Range gets all this (but with smaller 17-inch wheels), but throws on a powered passenger seat, ventilated seats and a panoramic glass roof.

MG4 Lux (left), BYD Dolphin Premium Extended Range (right)

The MG4 Lux Extended adds no extra kit, just more power and range. Neither does the XPower, but you get some look-faster parts to go with the extra shove, including unique 18-inch alloys, orange “callipers” (they are really just covers), Alcantara upholstery and metal pedals. There’s also launch control designed to embarrass Porsches off the line. Best of all, neither MG nor BYD have skimped on kit, both fitting their cars with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features like adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist as standard.

One thing to point out is that the MG4 can be controlled through an app – something the Dolphin doesn’t offer. This gives you the ability to monitor vehicle data such as charging status using your smartphone. You can also use the app to unlock the car via Bluetooth, but that’s only on the Lux models and up.

We have yet to drive the MG4, but you can be sure we will have our impressions on the site as soon as we do. In the meantime, you can read Anthony’s review of the BYD Dolphin here.

GALLERY: MG4 Lux in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.