In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2023 10:17 am / 5 comments

The Volkswagen ID.3 made its debut back in 2019 and is the first entry in the German carmaker’s ID. line-up of electric vehicles (EVs). This year, the company is unveiling what it calls the “second generation” of the electric hatchback, although that’s a bit of an exaggeration as this is more of a facelift.

Nonetheless, there are some noticeable updates done to the EV built on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB), and we start with the styling. On the outside, the ID.3 gets a revised front end that features an optimised lower intake linked by new vertical air curtains that help improve airflow around the front wheels.

You’ll also notice the textured “bumps” in the lower apron are now gone with the facelift, while a less obvious change involves the bonnet. According to Volkswagen, the bonnet now appears longer because the black strip under the windscreen has been removed, which, along with the recessed sections at the sides, give the impression of visual lengthening.

There’s also an active shutter that facilitates cooling when needed but otherwise stays closed, and the wheels have a flat design to minimise drag. The general profile of the ID.3 remains familiar, but these revisions help further reduce the drag coefficient from 0.267 to 0.263.

As for the taillights, they initially appear to be carried over, although we’re told the elements located on the tailgate are now also illuminated. LED headlamps continue to be standard, with the IQ.Light LED matrix system being an option. Volkswagen also offers a new Dark Olivine Green colour for the facelifted model, which comes with a black roof and matte silver trim.

In terms of dimensions, the ID.3 measures 4,261 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,562 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,770 mm. Again, these figures are nearly identical to the original, but the height is slightly down by 6 mm compared to before.

The familiarity continues inside, although there are a few tweaks based on feedback from customers. These include more soft-touch surfaces and remodelled doors with larger armrests, along with improved material quality. Buyers will also find Artvelours Eco microfibre upholstery on the seats and door panels made of 71% recyclate, a secondary raw material obtained by recycling plastic waste that has previously been disposed of at least once.

Making a return is a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the latter powered by new software for improved performance that was an issue previously. Buyers can also add on an augmented reality (AR) head-up display with dynamic navigation instructions that are projected 10 metres in front of the vehicle. An ambient lighting system with 30 colours – the default is 10 – is also available.

In terms of driver assistance systems, on offer are Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Travel Assist with automated lane changes and Park Assist Plus with a memory function. The ID.3 is also equipped with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, enabling it to “talk” to compatible vehicles and infrastructure within a radius of up to 800 metres and alerting the driver of hazards, accidents and stationary traffic.

Powering the ID.3 are lithium-ion batteries with capacities of 58 and 77 kWh. The former is standard on the base Pro variant and provides up to 426 km of range following the WLTP, while the latter that is fitted to the higher-spec Pro S serves up to 546 km.

Both batteries are linked to a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque and a one-speed gearbox. Performance-wise, the two variants will hit a top speed of 160 km/h, but the Pro is slightly quicker in getting to the first 100 km/h at 7.3 seconds, while the Pro S is 0.6 seconds slower.

After eight years of operation or a mileage of 160,000 km, Volkswagen says the battery still has at least 70% of its original net capacity – protected by a warranty. For charging, the Pro can get from a 5-80% state of charge in just 35 minutes with a 120-kW DC fast charger, but the Pro S, with its higher DC charging capacity of 170 kW, shortens the time to 30 minutes.