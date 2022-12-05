In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 5 December 2022 3:04 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen ID.3 will be given a facelift for the 2023 model year, with the German carmaker teasing the updated hatchback in a series of sketches. The ID.3 is Wolfsburg’s was revealed in 2019 as the first electric vehicle in the ID. series of vehicles built on the MEB platform that has seen cumulative sales reach more than half a million units.

Based on the sketches, the ID.3 features a sportier bumper at the front while the graphics of the LED taillights have been updated. More changes occur on the inside, where the central infotainment touchscreen has been bumped in size from 10 to 12 inches and gains the latest software generation.

The latest software brings with it better functionality and performance, along with upgraded assist systems, specifically the Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function.

Buggy software was an issue when the ID.3 first made its way customers, so Volkswagen said it had “listened to its customers and implemented many of their suggestions.” Volkswagen also notes in its release that the centre console has been redesigned to accommodate a pair of cupholders and the boot gets a removable compartment floor to boost practicality.

At present, the ID.3 is produced at its Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany, but this will be expanded next year to include the main factory in Wolfsburg to meet demand. Customers who want the facelifted model will have Business, Style, Max, and Tour variants to choose from, with prices starting from 43,995 euros (RM203,072).

However, due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and large backlog of orders mean specific configurations won’t be delivered to customers before the fourth quarter of next year.