2024 MINI Countryman in Malaysia – U25 SE EV with up to 432 km range, 300 PS JCW, priced from RM260k

In addition to the 520i and i5 M60, BMW Group Malaysia has also launched the all-new U25 MINI Countryman in Malaysia. Larger and much more closely related to Bavaria than the outgoing second-generation F60 (it’s even built there, in nearby Leipzig), the SUV is being offered in petrol and, for the first time, fully-electric guise.

The range starts with the electric Countryman SE All4, with estimated pricing of RM260,000, around RM26,000 cheaper than its sibling, the BMW iX1 xDrive30. Meanwhile, the sole petrol variant is the hot John Cooper Works Countryman, set to be offered at RM399,000. Deliveries are set to kick off in the third quarter of the year.

MINI Countryman SE All4

On the SE, the All4 suffix denotes the presence of twin motors, producing a sum total of 313 PS (230 kW) and 494 Nm of torque. Those are identical figures to the iX1 xDrive30, enabling it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds (a tenth of a second quicker than the BMW) on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h.

What the MINI gains in performance it loses in range – equipped with the same 66.5 kWh battery as the iX1, it nevertheless returns a slightly lower figure of 432 km on the WLTP cycle. On the flip side, the Countryman not only accepts the same 130 kW of DC fast charging (topping up the battery from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes) but has double the maximum AC charging input of 22 kW, which should lead to much shorter charge times.

Built on the same front-wheel-drive UKL2 platform as the iX1, the new Countryman is much bigger than the car it replaces, being 130 mm longer and having a 22 mm longer wheelbase. The size increase is most noticeable in the longer rear overhang, meaning that the car loses the typical MINI four-square stance.

Highlights include squarish LED headlights with perimeter daytime running lights, a large hexagonal front grille, chunky fender flares, flush pull-up door handles, customisable “matrix” LED taillights and a peculiar C-pillar trim piece that drops downwards from the roof. Some typical MINI design cues, such as the front fender “side scuttles” and clamshell bonnet, have been dropped for a more minimalist look.

The Malaysian-spec model comes in the range-topping Favoured trim, which adds gloss black exterior trim, decorative skid plates and a choice of either Piano Black or Vibrant Silver roof and door mirrors. It also rides on 20-inch Windmill Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, MINI promises greater passenger space, including a significant increase in shoulder room; there’s also a 460 litre boot expandable to 1,350 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded (no front boot, unfortunately). The minimalist aesthetic continues on the inside, with a wraparound dashboard design covered in Dark Petrol (ironic) houndstooth fabric, a three-spoke sports steering wheel with a fabric lower spoke, vertical air vents and a wide centre console with a variety of storage compartments.

Taking centre stage (literally) is a distinctive 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen that integrates not only the air-con controls but also the speed readout, much like the Volvo EX30. It runs on the Android-based MINI Operating System 9 and comes with a “Hey MINI” voice control system, visualised by a dog avatar called Spike. The deletion of the instrument cluster has been compensated by the addition of a head-up display.

Behind the display sit two projectors that display patterns onto either side of the dashboard, depending on the drive mode selected. You also get the smartphone-based MINI Digital Key Plus, MINI Driving Sounds and a 360-degree camera system with Remote 3D View. Below the screen, the trademark toggle switches have been simplified to just two for the gear selector and drive modes, plus a volume knob, parking brake button and a unique key-like starter twist knob.

On the inside, the Favoured trim adds JCW sport seats made of Vescin Beading faux leather in either Vintage Brown or Dark Petrol. Other bits of standard kit include power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage functions, black headlining and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Safety-wise, the Countryman comes as standard with the Driving Assistant Plus package, adding autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition. Also fitted is Parking Assistant Professional, throwing on remote parking assist via a smartphone app, a Manoeuvring Assistant and a Reversing Assistant.

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4

Despite being positioned as the performance model, the JCW actually has less power than the EV variant, its B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine only making 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Even so, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive at its disposal, this not-so-pocket rocket is able to complete the century sprint two tenths of a second quicker at 5.4 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Adaptive dampers are also fitted.

Setting the JCW apart from the SE is a full exterior package that consists of a more aggressive front bumper (with a chequered flag grille pattern and twin fake “air intakes” up top), a large rear diffuser with quad round tailpipes and a red roof and door mirrors. The car rolls on 21-inch JCW Flag Spoke alloys with Pirelli P Zero tyres, hiding JCW Performance Brakes with red callipers.

There are more changes on the inside, including a JCW steering wheel, JCW-specific fabric interior trim in red, a black fabric accent strip and JCW Black Vecsin faux leather upholstery with red and grey accents.

This being a petrol model, the boot is larger at 505 litres and can be expandable to 1,530 litres by folding the rear seats. The JCW is also the only model to feature manually-adjustable rear seats, including six positions for the back seat recline.

