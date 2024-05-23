2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ Electric Art Line and updated AMG Line now in Malaysia – RM380k-RM430k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / May 23 2024 2:17 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has added a new Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan variant to its line-up with the introduction of the EQE 350+ Electric Art Line. The model made its debut earlier today alongside the updated EQE 350+ AMG Line and two new EQE 350+ SUV variants.

The base EQE 350+ Electric Art Line is priced at RM379,888, while the updated EQE 350+ AMG Line, which was launched here in December 2022, now goes for RM429,888 (RM10k more than previously), both on-the-road without insurance but with SST. Away from the duo, the AMG EQE 53 continues to be offered, sitting at the very top of the EQE sedan hierarchy here.

As before, the sedan features a rear electric motor developing 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm, enabling the EV to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Providing juice to the motor is an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 90.56 kWh, and this provides up to 682 km of WLTP-rated travel on a single charge.

The inclusion of 22 kW onboard AC charging as standard from the 11 kW previously means it now takes four hours and 45 minutes to get the battery from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC). No change in DC fast charging numbers – at a maximum rate of 170 kW, it takes 32 minutes to get the unit from a 10 to 80%.

Kit on the base variant includes an Electric Art exterior and interior, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 19-inch five-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, a Keyless-Go Comfort package and an Advanced Sound System audio system.

Elsewhere, the seats are upholstered in black/space grey Artico man-made leather, while the dashboard is adorned with laser-cut backlit trim with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern and the centre console, a black fine-structure look, similar to that seen before with the initial EQE 350+ AMG Line.

As for the updated AMG Line, it now gets new features such as a panoramic sunroof, rear axle steering (which offers up to 10 degrees of steering angle adjustment), an Airmatic air suspension (previously, comfort suspension) and an electric charging socket flap, among other things.

Otherwise, the equipment specifications remain unchanged, so items such as the head-up display, Burmester 3D surround sound system and wireless charging pad and 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 17.7-inch OLED centre touchscreen continue to feature.

Likewise, the Driving Assistance Plus Package, which offers items such as autonomous emergency braking, Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control) with extended automatic restart in traffic jams, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Manoeuvre Support and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ AMG Line

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Electric Art Line



