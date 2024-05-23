2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ SUV Electric Art Line / AMG Line EVs launched in Malaysia – RM399k-RM449k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / May 23 2024 12:05 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has expanded the Mercedes-Benz EQE model range in the country, with the introduction of four new variants of the nameplate (actually, three, with the fourth essentially being an upgrade) to its line-up. Two of these are EQE SUV versions, which we’ll take a look at first.

The EQE SUV first made its Malaysian debut in December last year, arriving here in EQE 500 4Matic guise. The variant continues to be on sale at RM485,888 and remains the range-topping model, but is now joined by the two rear-wheel drive versions, the EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line, which is priced at RM398,888, and the EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line, which goes for RM448,888, both on-the-road without insurance, but with SST.

Both feature an identical powertrain, in this case a rear electric motor offering 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque. A 10 module, 400-volt lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 90.56 kWh allows up to 596 km of WLTP-rated travel on a single charge. Performance figures are also similar, with both EQE 350+ SUVs taking 6.7 seconds to accomplish the 0-100 km/h sprint on the way to a top speed of 210 km/h.

As for charging times, it’ll take four hours and 45 minutes to get the battery from a 0-100% state of charge (SoC) with AC charging at 22 kW. With DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 170 kW, the unit can be juiced up from 10-80% SoC in 32 minutes.

External elements on the Electric Art Line variant includes an Electric Art exterior, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and 20-inch five-spoke light-alloy wheels, while the interior also goes the Electric Art route, with Neotex/Artico man-made leather black and space grey upholstery as well as laser-cut backlit trim with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern to be found.

Also making its way on is active ambient lighting, a centre console in a black fine-structure finish, black fabric roof liner, comfort seats, velour floor mats, a leather-clad multi-function steering wheel, Thermotronic multi-zone climate control system, a front wireless phone charging pad and comfort suspension.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is of course present, with displays consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 17.7-inch OLED centre touchscreen. Features of the infotainment system include Advanced Sound System audio, a fingerprint scanner for quick login to your user profile, augmented reality for the included navigation function as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

As you’d expect, the costlier EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line variant – which rides on 20-inch AMG five-twin spoke light-alloy wheels – improves on equipment levels, carrying over some of the kit seen on the EQE 500 SUV, these being a panoramic sunroof, Airmatic air suspension, rear axle steering (with a steering angle of 10 degrees for improved maneuverability), a Burmester 3D surround sound system and sports seats.

It also gets aluminium-look illuminated running boards with rubber studs, and the AMG Line specification brings along leather upholstery, a head-up display, AMG floor mats, an Energising package, an Air Balance package, an Acoustic Comfort package as well as a multi-function sports steering wheel in nappa leather.

Trim elements also mirror the EQE 500, being presented in a brown open-pore magnolia wood finish with aluminium Mercedes-Benz star pattern motifs.

Both EQE 350+ SUV variants come equipped with a Driving Assistance Plus Package as standard, and this and includes systems such as autonomous emergency braking, Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control) with extended automatic restart in traffic jams, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Manoeuvre Support and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

Deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line and the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line will commence in June.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line

