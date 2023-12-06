Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV EV launched in Malaysia – EQE500 4Matic AMG Line, 552 km range, RM486k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / December 6 2023 7:28 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s all-electric EQ range has been expanded further to seven models (with nine variants) with the official introduction of the EQE SUV, the model arriving just over a month after its larger sibling, the EQS SUV, had its local debut.

Like the EQS, which went on sale here in its range-topping EQS 580 4Matic form, only one variant of the EQE SUV is available for our market, and it’s the top-of-the-line EQE 500 4Matic. The fully-imported five-seater is priced at RM485,888 (on-the-road without insurance, with 10% sales tax).

The EQE SUV is the fourth model to be built on the brand’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform after the EQE and EQS sedans as well as the EQS SUV. Like its sedan sibling, the EQE SUV wears the EQ family face, and the Malaysian model has been specified with Digital Light headlights..

The local car also features an AMG Line exterior, which adds on an AMG-specific front bumper painted in vehicle colour with the lower section in black. The packages also introduces A-Wing trim in high-gloss chrome as well as flics and fins on the front air inlets in black.

Additionally, the side skirts are also done in black, while the trim strip on the doors are presented in high-gloss chrome. At the back, you’ll find an AMG-specific rear apron painted in the vehicle colour with the lower section in black, as well as inserts at the rear in high-gloss chrome. Completing the look are 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels and aluminium-look, illuminated running boards with rubber studs.

In its EQS 500 guise, the SUV features a dual-motor set-up that offers 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 858 Nm of twist. The motors are juiced by a 10-module 90.6 kWh, 400-volt lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 552 km of travel (WLTP). Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds and a 210 km/h top speed.

Like with the EQS SUV, MBM has specified the EQE SUV with a 22 kW AC onboard charger (as standard, it’s 11 kW), making it the second EQ model from the company to be fitted as such here. With 22 kW charging, getting the battery from a 0-100% state of charge takes four hours and 45 minutes.

With DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 170 kW, the battery can be filled from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just 32 minutes, the automaker stating that 250 km can be recovered with just 15 minutes of charging at the maximum rate.

Similar to the EQS SUV, the MY-spec EQE SUV comes equipped with an Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ dampers as standard. Also to be found, a rear-axle steering with a steering angle of 10 degrees for improved maneuverability.

The interior of the EQE SUV is virtually identical to the EQE sedan. Unlike the EQS, there’s no Hyperscreen infotainment setup, instead running with a display package consisting of a driver display and OLED central infotainment touchscreen display, a head-up display, pre-installation for navigation services and live traffic information, and MBUX augmented reality for navigation.

Trim and material specifications for the EQS 500 include an AMG Line interior featuring SUV sports seats with more pronounced seat side bolsters in leather black/space grey and brown open-pore magnolia wood trim elements with aluminium pattern accents, the latter similar to the EQS SUV. As for the centre console, it’s finished with a black fine-structure look, while the headliner is black fabric.

Standard equipment for the local car includes AMG floor mats, climatised front seats, active ambient lighting, an Energising package, an Air Balance package as well as a multi-function sports steering wheel finished in nappa leather.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.