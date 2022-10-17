In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 17 October 2022 12:40 pm / 1 comment

Alongside the debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV comes its high-performance sibling, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. Mercedes-AMG pitches these as the first fully electric performance SUV models from the brand, joining other high-performance models such as the Mercedes-AMG EQS and Mercedes-AMG EQE.

Visual cues on the exterior for both AMG EQE SUV variants are the AMG-specific black grille panel with chrome vertical struts, and the body-coloured AMG front apron. Air diffusers on both sides direct air around the front wheels, while the rear end gets an aero-optimised diffuser and longitudinal fins.

Like its sedan sibling, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV debuts with two variants; the EQE43 4Matic and the EQE53 4Matic+. As such, the electric SUV’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain mirrors those of the EQE sedan, where the SUV’s 43 4Matic variant outputs 476 hp and 858 Nm of torque to offers a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Those who demand more from their tall-riding electric AMG can plump for the EQE53 4Matic+ SUV, which outputs 626 hp and 950 Nm of torque from its dual-motor AWD powertrain, or 687 hp and 1,000 Nm when specified with the AMG Dynamic Plus package. In the more potent form of the latter, 0-100 km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds, and top speed is 240 km/h (220 km/h without).

Both the Mercedes-AMG EQE43 4Matic SUV and EQE53 4Matic+ SUV employ lithium-ion batteries rated at 90.6 kWh of usable capacity, and with a maximum recuperation capacity of 260 kW. Both variants, too are rated to take DC charging at up to 170 kW which will bring an added 170 km of range from just 15 minutes of recharging. Meanwhile, AC charging is 11 kW as standard, or 22 kW as optionally specified.

The EQE43 4Matic gets up to 488 km of range on the WLTP protocol, while the more powerful EQE53 4Matic+ gets up to 470 km of range.

Vehicle characteristics in EQE43 4Matic and EQE53 4Matic+ can be configured through the AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, which limits available output in varying degrees depending on the drive mode selected. These modes consist of Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race Start without the boost function, which for the EQE43 4Matic is for percentages of output levels of 50%, 85%, 90%, 100% and 100% respectively.

For the EQE53 4Matic+, these are 50%, 80%, 90%, 100% and 100% respectively, with an added Boost function courtesy of the AMG Dynamic Plus package that offers 110% of its rated power for the highest 687 hp output figure available from this model.

Suspension for the AMG variants of the EQE SUV feature AMG Ride Control+ with adaptive damping, which controls the four-link front and multi-link rear suspension configurations. These get AMG-specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with greater rigidity, and the rear axle carrier is mounted via bearings that are 50% stiffer.

Developers of the AMG EQE SUV variants gave the sportier EV models a wider range of suspension stiffness between the sportiest and most comfort-oriented modes through a wider spread between the minimum and maximum damping forces available. In the S and S+ drive modes, ride height is lowered by 15 mm compared to when the vehicle is stationary, while drive mode C raises the suspension below 80 km/h, and lowers the car from 120 km/h upwards.

Both AMG variants get rear-wheel steering as standard, where a rear-axle steering angle of up to nine degrees enables a turning circle of 10.9 metres, says Mercedes-Benz; the rear wheels steer opposite to the front wheels at speeds below 60 km/h. Exclusive to the EQE53 4Matic+ is AMG Active Ride Control, which brings electromechanical active roll stabilisation.

According to Mercedes-Benz, advantages over a purely mechanical suspension setup include an even wider spread between comfort and sportiness, more precise body control and reduced body roll, improved straight-line comfort due to the ability to manage one-sided road bumps, significantly quicker response and lower component weights compared to hydraulic systems. Rolling stock for the AMG EQE43 4Matic SUV and EQE 53 4Matic+ SUV are aero-optimised wheels in 21 and 22 inches of diameter.

The interior brings the sportier AMG ambience through Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre with red stitching, while alternatively available is Nappa leather also with AMG graphics on the seats. The driver gets the AMG Performance twin-spoke design flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel, which is also trimmed in Nappa leather.

Like on the regulation EQE SUV, the AMG versions are also home to the optional Hyperscreen multi-display setup for the MBUX infotainment system. AMG-specific equipment include access to the AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, and visuals include an AMG-specific screensaver.

Here, the AMG Track Pace software can permanently record vehicle-specific data across more than 80 parameters including speed and acceleration, and can also keep track of lap and sector times on a circuit. These are shown on the multimedia display, the instrument panel and on the optional head-up display.

In place of traditional sounds from an internal combustion engine, the AMG versions of the EQE SUV are outfitted with the AMG Sound Experience that brings the electric AMG aural experience through additional speakers, a bass actuator and a sound generator. These sound signatures can be driver-selected through ‘Balanced’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Powerful’ across the drive modes, while AMG Dynamic Plus package additionally includes the ‘Performance’ sound mode.