17 October 2022

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the latest member of its EQ line-up and the fourth model to be built on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), the EQE SUV. The all-new, fully electric SUV will be produced at the carmaker’s Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, United States from December this year, which is also where the larger EQS SUV is being made as of the end of August.

Referred to as the multi-purpose variant of the EQE that made its debut last September, the EQE SUV competes against other EV SUVs in the market like the BMW iX, Audi e-tron and newly revealed Polestar 3.

In terms of size, the EQE SUV has a shorter overall length compared to its rivals, measuring in at 4,863 mm, but its wheelbase of 3,030 mm bests the competition; other figures include a width of 1,940 mm and a height of 1,686 mm. Mercedes-Benz points that the EQE occupies a larger footprint by comparison at 4,946 mm long (+83 mm), 1,961 mm wide (+21 mm), 1,512 mm tall (-174 mm) and with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm (+90 mm).

Like its sedan sibling, the EQE SUV boasts the EQ family face, which features a black panel grille that can be specified with a 3D Mercedes-Benz pattern. This is accompanied by standard LED High Performance headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and a light strip, although customers can choose to upgrade to the fancier Digital Light system that is also found on the EQS, EQS SUV and EQE.

Further down, the front apron is comprised of various air channels that works with the continuous seals in the front area to improve aerodynamics. Other elements that help contribute to the low 0.25 drag coefficient include clean side surfaces, optional running boards, flush-fitting door handles and aero wheels that range from 19 to 22 inches.

The rear taillights with their illuminated 3D helix design is reminiscent of other EQ models and it has an integrated spoiler that works with the roof spoiler and extensive underbody panelling to further promote efficiency-focused aerodynamics.

The interior of the EQE SUV is nearly identical to the EQE, with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen dominating the dashboard with its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 17.7-inch central touchscreen and another 12.3-inch touchscreen ahead of the front passenger.

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system comes with a wide range of connected services in addition to things like a digital voice assistant, music streaming (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music), personalisation and wellbeing functions. There’s also Navigation with Electric Intelligence, which can calculate the estimated charging costs per charging stop and recommend stops to charge along a chosen route corresponding to the time of arrival.

Users also have access to pre-entry climate control to heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure and a new ‘Serene Breeze’ joins the list of available Sound Experiences. With a Burmester sound system specified, two further options – Silver Waves and Vivid Flux – are available, with more able to be unlocked using over-the-air (OTA) technology.

Elsewhere, the raised centre console has a storage area underneath with USB ports, while the SUV’s wheelbase and proportions contribute to around one metre of headroom across both seat rows. There’s also 1,030 mm of rear legroom and 520 litres of boot space, the latter expandable to 1,675 litres with the split-folding rear bench folded down.

Customers can choose from Electric Art and AMG Line equipment lines, but there are plenty of other options to tailor the living space to their tastes, including a catalogue full of different upholsteries and trims.

As for driving-related matters, the EQE SUV’s chassis is comprised of a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link setup at the rear. Airmatic air suspension with ADS+ adjustable damping is available as an option and can help to increase ground clearance by up to 30 mm, while rear axle steering (also an optional extra) offers up to 10 degrees of steering angle at the rear to reduce the turning circle from 12.3 to 10.5 metres.

A heat pump is included as standard as part of the vehicle’s thermal architecture and works with the battery to keep it at the optimum operating temperature. The 90.6-kWh, 400-volt lithium-ion battery is made up of 10 modules and can be charged via an AC input (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW (full charge in 8.25 hours), or optionally, 22 kW (full charge in 4.25 hours).

There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2 conection) at up to 170 kW, which can get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 32 minutes – 250 km can be recovered with just 15 minutes of charging using this method.

The battery powers three available variants offered at launch, starting with the rear-wheel drive EQE350+ that has a single electric motor rated 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm and offers a range of between 480-590 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The next step up is the EQE350 4Matic that adds another electric motor for all-wheel drive and retains the same horsepower count as the EQE350+, but with a lot more torque at 765 Nm. The range takes a hit with this setup at between 459-558 km.

At the very top, just before entering AMG land, is the EQE500 4Matic that also gets dual motors and puts out 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 858 Nm. Of the three, the range-topper offers the least amount of range at between 460-547 km.

On models with 4Matic, a Torque Shift function continuously varies distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors to balance performance and efficiency, and the electric motor at the front axle can be completely “decoupled” to maximise range. These models also get an additional Offroad mode in the Dynamic Select system, on top of Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual.

Mercedes-Benz issues a battery certificate for its high-voltage batteries and guarantees customers of its performance for 10 years or a mileage of 250,000 kilometres with a defined residual capacity. Like other EQ cars, energy recuperation can be set at different levels (D+, D, D- and D Auto), with the most aggressive setting enabling one-pedal driving.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package (with a rear-view camera) and Speed Limit Assist are standard kit. Additional systems can be added by specifying the Assistance Package (includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist) or Driving Assist Plus Package (Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, cross-traffic functions, Evasive Steering Assist, Pre-Safe Plus).