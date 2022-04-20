In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2022 11:32 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new EQS SUV, the third model to be based on its dedicated electric platform called EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) after the EQE and the EQS. Set to go on sale in the second half of this year, the EQS SUV will be available with three fully electric powertrains.

The first is the EQS 450+ featuring a rear-mounted electric motor, or electric drive train (eATS) as the carmaker calls it, rated at 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 568 Nm of torque. This is followed by the EQS 450 4Matic, which adds another eATS at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 800 Nm.

At the very top is the EQS 580 4Matic that also gets a dual-motor setup, albeit with much higher outputs of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm. Of the three, the EQS 450+ offers the most range according to the WLTP standard at up to 660 km, while the remaining two maxes out at 613 km.

All three share the same floor-mounted lithium-ion battery with 12 cell modules and an energy capacity of 107.8 kWh. The EQS SUV comes as standard with an on-board AC charger that can handle 11 kW, with a full charge taking about ten hours.

As an option, the on-board AC charger can be upgraded to support 22 kW, lowering the charging time to five hours. For even shorter charging times, there’s also DC charging support up to 200 kW that enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 31 minutes.

Regenerative braking is also present to help recuperate energy for the battery, and drivers can choose from three levels: D+ (sailing), D (standard regeneration) and D- (enhanced regeneration). There’s also a D Auto option that lets the Eco Assistant dictate how much deceleration should take place, along with a one-pedal driving function.

On variants with all-wheel drive, a Torque Shift function ensures continuously variable torque distribution between the electric motors depending on whether greater efficiency, energy recovery or traction is required.

As for the chassis, the EQS SUV comes with a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. Airmatic air suspension with adaptive ADS+ dampers are standard equipment and the vehicle’s ground clearance can be raised by up to 25 mm up at speeds of up to 80 km/h. Additionally, in Comfort and Sport modes, the body is automatically lowered by 10 and 15 mm, respectively, at speeds above 110 km/h to reduce drag.

Another driving-related feature is standard rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees, or up to 10 degrees after paying for an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade. Most vehicle systems are linked to Dynamic Select, which allows drivers to choose from several drive modes, including Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual – models with 4Matic gain an additional Offroad option.

In terms of dimensions, the EQS SUV measures 5,125 mm, 1,959 mm wide, 1,718 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 3,210 mm. Compared to the EQS sedan, the SUV is shorter by 91 mm, but is wider by 33 mm and significantly taller by 206 mm – the wheelbase is shared between both.

When parked next to the current X167 GLS, the company’s internal combustion engine-powered flagship SUV, the EQS SUV wins in terms of wheelbase (against 3,135 mm) but loses out when it comes to length (against 5,207 mm), width (against 2,157 mm) and height (against 1,823 mm).

Design-wise, Mercedes-EQ’s first all-electric SUV sports familiar design cues also seen on its stablemates. Up front, there’s a covered grille with a gloss black finish, which is accompanied by three small triangles that serve as distinctive daytime running lights. The headlamps themselves come with the LED High Performance system as standard, although customers can upgrade to the Digital Light system that also nets them a light bar running beneath the bonnet shut line.

Moving to the rear, we find another light bar and the elements of the slim taillights have the shape of a curved 3D helix, similar to the EQS sedan. Similarly, the sides sport smooth surfacing, retractable door handles as well as aerodynamically optimised wheels and running boards to make it as slippery when cutting through the air.

The standard front bumper of the EQS SUV features comma-shaped fog lamp enclosures and a faux skid plate, with the latter being finished in chrome and replicated for the rear bumper as well. With the AMG Line package, a more aggressive front bumper is fitted that comes with black trim that emphasises the slatted and larger side intakes as well as the lower intake. The skid plates are also removed as a result, with the rear sprouting fake exhausts trimmed in chrome instead.

Inside, the EQS SUV carries over the EQS sedan’s dashboard, with the highlight being the optional MBUX Hyperscreen that spans 141 cm and integrates three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger – a head-up display with a display area of 77 inches is also available. Lesser configurations get a smaller 12.8-inch central display and no dedicated front passenger screen.

Powered by the second-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, users can expect a wide range of connected services, connectivity options, a digital voice assistant, personalisation options and EV-specific functions and displays. Artificial intelligence also ensures the system is context-aware to provide helpful suggestions relative to the user’s behaviours and patterns.

As you would expect of the carmaker’s flagship electric SUV, there’s no shortage of premium materials and ambient lighting on show to create a luxurious living space. For comfort, Thermatic dual-zone climate control comes standard, but can be upgraded to the Thermotronic four-zone system as an option.

Meanwhile, Energizing Air Control Plus ensures the air within the cabin is filtered and perfumed with the Air-Balance Package. Energizing Comfort and Energizing Coach also offers various programmes that ties into interior functions to maintain the driver’s physical well-being.

Customers can specify the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment Plus package that includes two 11.6-inch touchscreens for second-row passengers – a dedicated tablet is also optionally available. For those that want the best aural experience, Dolby Atmos is offered with the Burmester sound system, which has 15 speakers.

A total of three soundscapes are also available via the Sound Experiences system with the Burmester sound system – Silver Waves and Vivid Flux – with Roaring Pulse being an option that can be unlocked via an OTA update, along with plenty of other functions.

Shifting the focus to practicality instead, the EQS SUV can be specified with either five (2-3 layout) or seven (2-3-2 layout) seats. As standard, the second row is electrically adjustable by up to 130 mm, so knee room in this area is anywhere between 830 and 960 mm, with up to 18 degrees of recline available.

With the second-row seats brought as far forward as possible, the boot space expands from 645 litres to 880 litres – Mercedes-Benz says you can fit 24 crates of mineral water or four golf bags as a result. However, when the 40:20:40 split-folding second row is brought down entirely, you get a cavernous 2,100 litres.

Throw in a third row of seats, and the available boot space becomes 195 litres, or 800 litres when the third-row seats are folded into the load floor mechanically, or 2,020 litres when both the second and third rows are folded down.

Lastly, safety. Mercedes-Benz offers four modular equipment packages for the EQS SUV in this regard, with the standard Advanced Package coming with the Assistant Package: Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Blind Spot Assist and exit warning function and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

Those who opt for the Advanced Plus, Premium or Premium Plus Package will get the Driving Assistance Package Plus instead, which includes Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and exit warning function and Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function. These add to the existing Pre-Safe and other passive systems already onboard.

No shortage of parking assistance too, with Remote Parking Assist, Memory Parking Assist, pre-installed Intelligent Park Pilot, Active Parking Assist, Drive Away Assist and Active Ambient Lighting are available to customers.

The EQS SUV will be joined by a Maybach version in the future as previewed by the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS last September. It will also have a smaller high-riding sibling in the form of the EQE SUV sometime this year.