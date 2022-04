In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2022 5:21 pm / 0 comments

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will only make its debut next week on April 19, but leaked images of the brand’s upcoming flagship electric SUV have made their way online courtesy of Instagram user Cochespias.

Seen in all its glory, the EQS SUV sports design cues that are reminiscent of the EQS before it, including a covered grille with a gloss black finish as well as a full-width light bar. The latter links the headlamps (likely with Digital Light tech) that bear a daytime running light signature of dashed lines, joined by what should be fog lamp enclosures and a small lower intake.

Along the sides, we find door handles that are flush with the car’s rounded body, along with running boards between the wheels. As for the rear, it too gets a light bar like the EQS, and the graphics used for the taillights are similar in appearance as well. The images also show two different examples of the EQS SUV, with one wearing a flashier set of wheels.

One aspect of the high-riding EV that isn’t a surprise is the interior, as Mercedes-Benz has already revealed plenty last month. Again, like the EQS, there’s a 56-inch curved Hyperscreen display panel made up of triple screens, turbine-style and slim air vents, while rear passengers get to enjoy a pair of 11.6-inch entertainment displays.

The big difference here is the EQS SUV offers a third row of seats to allow for a seating capacity of seven people. While the official images show a rather luxurious living space, there will be an even more lavish Maybach version, as previewed by the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS – this will arrive after the regular model makes its debut.

As for the powertrain, the carmaker says the upcoming EQ model will come with 4Matic all-wheel drive, which pretty much confirms a dual-motor setup. The EQS 580 4Matic sedan has dual motors that push out 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 855 Nm of torque, and this powertrain is expected to be used for the SUV too, with the addition of an Off-Road drive mode.

