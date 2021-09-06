In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 6 September 2021 4:52 pm / 3 comments

Here it is, our first look at the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS. It’s the first fully electric Maybach series model based on the automaker’s new modular electric platform, and despite its showing here as a concept, the ultra luxury SUV is said to be rather close to production.

Maybach’s shift to full electric is its way of ceremoniously celebrating its centenary birthday. Like the rest of the Mercedes-EQ range, the SUV is unashamedly curvaceous from nearly every angle, the result of which should make for a very slippery and aerodynamic shell.

The automaker calls this the “purpose design,” featuring a low front end with the massive Maybach grille as an anchor. The pinstripes, which have a three-dimensional effect, are laid on top of Maybach’s new Black Panel technology, and at the top of the grille is the Maybach script and Mercedes star.

This continuity flows almost uninterruptedly into the sloping A-pillar and roof contours without breaks and edges. Even the haunches are softly expressed, the headlights and tail lights minimal, yet heavy on chrome, as typified by all its predecessors.

The concept is finished in obsidian black metallic and zircon red metallic, separated by a thin chrome pinstripe as a visual dividing line. Other details include the Maybach “M” on the D-pillars, side running boards with Maybach emblem, 24-inch “bowl” design light allo wheels, chrome roof spoiler, and automatic comfort doors with retractable handles. The doors can be opened remotely via MBUX, too.

Inside, you’ll find a humongous MBUX Hyperscreen that integrates the infotainment system and instrument display. The curved display spans nearly the length of the dashboard itself, with three screens positioned under a glass pane. There’s also a dedicated EQ tile in the infotainment menu that serves as a central access point for charging status, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram.

As a safety precaution, the entertainment functions are only available while the car is being driven in accordance with the country-specific legal regulations. If the interior camera detects that the driver is looking at the passenger display, that section will automatically be dimmed when certain content is showing.

Mercedes-Benz promises luxurious travel at the highest level here, with Maybach S-Class-inspired front seats and First Class rear suite with top-of-the-line entertainment system. And because it’s an SUV, it allows for more seat height, which means the calf rest can be made larger and effectively let your feet float above the faux fur carpeting.

The centre console also appears to float from the cockpit to the rear seats, making the cabin appear even more spacious. There’s a built in vase (standard) for your favourite flowers, a large storage area (with the option of refrigeration) underneath the centre tunnel, and floating armrests and controls on the doors.

Notice the patterned textile? That’s fashion-inspired, made with progressive textile of the highest quality. Other details include a leather-lined roof, chrome air vents, galvanised trimmings, rose gold inserts, nicely diffused ambient lighting system, massive panoramic glass roof, and the multifunction steering wheel first seen in the Vision EQS.

There isn’t much to go on with regards to powertrain, but the electric Maybach will get an “exceptionally smooth” electric powertrain with a battery pack that offers up to 600 km of range (WLTP cycle) on a full charge. The next model to be built on this platform will be the EQS SUV, which will enter production in 2022, even before the Maybach.