23 July 2021

Mercedes-Benz has pledged to become a fully electric automaker, with most vehicles in its line-up comprised of battery-electric models. The EV offensive has already begun with the likes of the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQS and EQV being fully disclosed.

But more interestingly, it will be presenting the EQS SUV and EQE SUV next year, after officially teasing them for the first time in October 2020. Not only that, a more luxurious Maybach version of the EQS SUV is also in the pipeline, potentially rivalling those such as the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. There’s a good chance that other electric models will also get the Maybach magic, but we’ll see.

Another exciting model that will soon join the line-up is an all-electric version of the G-Class. It’s scheduled to go on sale around 2024, but could make its debut appearance (albeit in concept guise) as early as September this year at the IAA Mobility event.





The next-generation Gelandewagen will likely be electric only

Moving forward, the automaker will present a new dedicated EV platform called the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), due to be fielded in 2024 for compact and medium size models. Three other platforms have been announced as well – the MB.EA (Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture, for medium to large cars), the AMG.EA for performance vehicles, and the VAN.EA for vans and light commercial vehicles.

By the middle of the decade, every single model in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio will have a fully electric “alternative.” Models with the internal combustion engine (likely electrified) will continue to be offered. The automaker didn’t reveal when the ICE will go completely extinct from its line-up, but it clearly expects its electric vehicles to make up the bulk of sales by 2030.