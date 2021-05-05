In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2021 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has expanded the EQA range to include two new variants, namely the EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic, both of which join the existing EQA 250 that was first announced back in January.

Pricing for the all-electric SUV starts at 53,538 euros (RM264,557) for the EQA 300 4Matic, while the EQA 350 4Matic retails at 56,216 euros (RM277,790). With incentives from the German carmaker as well as the federal government, buyers can knock up to 8,095 euros (RM40,003) off the retail price.

Unlike the EQA 250 that is front-wheel drive only, the new EQA variants come with all-wheel drive thanks to the addition of an electric motor at the rear axle. The company says the newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor is extremely compact in design and the power demand between both axles is controlled 100 times per second, depending on the driving situation.

In most situations, the control system optimises consumption by using the rear electric motor as often as possible, while the asynchronous motor at the front axle generates only minimal drag losses in partial-load operation.

In terms of outputs, the EQA 300 4Matic offers 168 kW (228 PS or 225 hp) and 390 Nm of torque, while the EQA 350 4Matic serves up 215 kW (292 PS or 288 hp) and 520 Nm. Unsurprisingly, it is the latter that is quicker in the 0-100 km/h sprint, taking just six seconds, while the mid-tier variant requires 7.7 seconds.

This puts the EQA 250 at the bottom of the pile, as its 140 kW (190 PS or 188 hp) and 375 Nm are only good for a century sprint time of 8.9 seconds. However, all three variants have an identical top speed of 160 km/h and share the same 66.5-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery.

Charging times are unchanged as well, as the EQA variants take just 30 minutes to get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) via DC fast charging at the maximum 100 kW. With the 11-kW onboard AC charger, a full charge is reached in five hours and 45 minutes.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQA 300 4Matic provides a WLTP range of between 400-426 km, while the EQA 350 4Matic offers between 409-432 km. That’s not too far from the EQA 250, which is rated at 426 km, and the company says another version of the EQA with a “particularly long range” will arrive later this year.

Standard equipment on the new variants includes LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, an Easy-Pack tailgate, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, a reverse camera, a sports steering wheel in leather, MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and one year of Mercedes me Charge (optional as part of the Business Package with the EQA 250).

Customers also have three equipment packages available for the EQA – Advanced, Advanced Plus and Premium – which adds on things like two, 10.25-inch displays, Blind Spot Assist, Keyless-Go, Thermotronic two-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sliding sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a Burmester sound system. There’s the Electric Art styling package for those who want rose gold accents in the cabin, back-lit trim and special 18-inch alloys.