3 June 2021

The range-topping Bentley Bentayga Speed, unveiled for the first time in August 2020, has finally landed in Malaysia. The base price for this 2.6-tonne luxury behemoth starts from RM2.68 million, and that is inclusive of duties and taxes. Otherwise, the starting price is RM1,062,000.

Of course, the headline with this Bentayga Speed is the 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 engine that lurks underneath the sculpted bonnet. It produces 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm. The figures are pretty much unchanged from the pre-facelift version, so the performance remains identical – it sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and maxes out at 306 km/h.

Under light engine loads, the cylinder deactivation technology will disable an entire cylinder bank by default, so only six cylinders will run during this period. It automatically switches between cylinder banks A and B for optimum efficiency, and in 5th to 8th gears, the engine decouples from the transmission, allowing the SUV to ‘coast’, thus saving a bit more fuel.

Speaking of which, it gets an eight-speed automatic transmission (with a recalibrated Sport mode) that sends drive to all four wheels. There’s also an air suspension system and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard, the latter an electric active roll control technology that runs on a 48-volt architecture.

Other driving-related enhancements include the torque vectoring by brake system, which Bentley says is recalibrated to be more responsive. The actual braking system is also 20 kg lighter, thanks to carbon ceramic rotors – this option shaves off 20 kg of unsprung mass, and is capable of withstanding intense temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Design-wise, the Bentayga Speed is fitted with dark tinted full LED headlights and tail lights, body-coloured side skirts, an elongated roof spoiler, darkened radiator grille and bumper inserts, and it sits on massive 22-inch alloy wheels. Customers have up to 17 standard exterior colour choices to pick, supplemented by an additional 47 hues through the Extended and Mulliner ranges.

There are two dozen two-tone colour options as well, bringing the total count to 88. But if none of the colours match your preference, then feel free to furnish Bentley with the colour sample of your choice – the folks at Crewe will gladly develop one just for you. By the way, if the Speed’s exterior treatment isn’t sporty enough, make sure to tick the Black Specification.

The cabin features the same reworked fascia as the facelifted model, but since this is the Speed, it gets Alcantara wrapping on the steering wheel, headliner, seat cushions and pillars to contrast the obscene amount of cow hide used throughout the cabin. If you’re not a big fan of Alcantara, you can opt for the Leather Specification instead. The seats feature the Speed embroidery as standard.

Other noteworthy equipment include the 10.9-inch touchscreen display (with an anti-reflective coating), now supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster is also fully digital, with additional information projected onto the head-up display.

UPDATE: The Bentley Kuala Lumpur showroom is now closed due to the full lockdown (FMCO; from June 1 to 14) imposed nationwide.