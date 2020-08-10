In Cars, Local News, Rolls-Royce / By Anthony Lim / 10 August 2020 5:28 pm / 0 comments

In June, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur officially introduced the Cullinan Black Badge along with the Black Badge versions of the Wraith, Ghost and Dawn, making Malaysia the only country in the region to offer the entire BB range.

As the suffix suggests, the approach sees a dark, distinct styling theme being adopted, resulting in a sportier presentation. This, the company says, adds on to the aim of attracting younger buyers to the brand. It’s also perfect for those averse to chrome and the effects of its shine.

It its place is high-gloss black chrome, and this can be found on the frame of the radiator grille, window surrounds, tailgate trim and exhaust pipes. Even The Spirit of Ecstasy gets the treatment. While you can have a Black Badge model in just about any colour, what with 44,000 paint options available, a bespoke, signature black meant for it is surely the way to go.

The model range gets exclusive two-toned wheel designs with a gear-like graphic, with the 22-inch unit on the Cullinan slightly different in style. The SUV also features a first for the brand, in the form of high-gloss red brake calipers.

The Cullinan Black Badge’s cabin is dressed in with a special trim called Technical Carbon, a naked-weave carbon-fibre “leaf” with a three-dimensional effect. Each leaf is finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours, then hand-polished to a mirror finish. Another novelty is a handwoven Starlight Headliner, which features 1,344 fibre optic lights to provide occupants with a starry experience.

The BB route isn’t all cosmetic, because there are performance enhancements. The Cullinan’s 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine develops 600 PS and 900 Nm here, which is 29 PS and 50 Nm more than that found on the regular version. The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission has also been tweaked to deliver a more urgent throttle, and the brakes have been beefed up as well in line with the performance increase.

The version also gets a new sports exhaust system, which offers a growlier lower note. Elsewhere, the all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering features have been recalibrated to offer the sported-up Cullinan better agility, while several suspension components have been uprated to offer better vehicular dynamics but retain an optimal balance between sportiness and refinement.

Pricing for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge starts from RM1.7 million, excluding the cost of duties and customisation options that will surely be ticked along the way