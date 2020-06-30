In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 30 June 2020 4:04 pm / 1 comment

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur has officially launched the full Black Badge line-up here in Malaysia, and it’s the only dealer in the region to offer the full range of the Black Badge family. It is comprised of four models – the Wraith, Ghost, Dawn and Cullinan SUV, each featuring a dark, distinct styling theme for a vastly sportier look.

The Black Badge family was first introduced in 2016 with the Wraith and Ghost as a way to lure younger customers to the Rolls-Royce brand. Today, each model comes with a staggering 44,000 paint options, but Rolls-Royce claims that many Black Badge customers will opt for the bespoke, signature Black colour.

This multilayered paintwork is applied and hand-polished nearly a dozen times, a process the automaker says is the most comprehensive surface finish process ever applied to a solid paint colour. Exterior chrome elements such as the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, radiator grille surrounds and window sills are finished in gloss black for good measure.

For the Black Badge Dawn, it gets the Aero Cowling kit which transforms the luxurious droptop vehicle into a roadster-style two-seater car. Customers can also opt for the regular four-seater version, if they so fancy. As with the theme, a black canvas roof is standard.

Depending on the model, the exterior trims can be had in carbon-fibre as well, and the cars come equipped with a range of exclusive two-toned wheels. Rolls-Royce says these wheel designs are only offered on the Black Badge, while the Cullinan gets red brake calipers. Of course, these cars can be customised to your heart’s content.

Inside, all four cars get the exquisite Technical Carbon finish, a naked-weave carbon-fibre “leaf” with a three-dimensional effect. Each leaf is finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours, then hand-polished to a mirror finish.

Rolls-Royce says this process takes 21 days, and a master craftsperson will ensure that each panel achieves complete reflective uniformity. As with any Rolls-Royce car, the cabin is almost infinitely customisable, from colour selection to material type. The Cullinan, for example, even comes with a handwoven Starlight Headliner with 1,344 fibre optic lights.

Also unique to the Black Badge family is performance upgrades. The Dawn, Wraith and Ghost are powered by the marque’s uprated 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine, which makes more power than their “lesser” stablemates.

The Black Badge Ghost offers 612 hp and 840 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This allows the 2.5-tonne luxury barge to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The Wraith, on the other hand, is slightly more powerful with 632 hp and 870 Nm of torque. Equipped with the same driveline, it manages the century sprint in 4.5 seconds. Vmax is also capped at 250 km/h.

Aspiring customers of the Black Badge Dawn will benefit from a slight performance increase over the regular model, with 601 hp and 840 Nm on tap. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 4.9 seconds.

Last but not least is the Cullinan. This ultra luxurious SUV draws power from a 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, offering 593 hp and a whopping 900 Nm of torque.

All models get a new sports exhaust system with a more bassy sonic signature, while the transmission, braking and suspension performance have also been enhanced accordingly. Rolls-Royce says the Black Badge models are the most dynamic versions of the cars available.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars KL executive director, Anas Zawawi Khalid said: “We are seeing a distinct change in the super-luxury arena within Malaysia. Increasingly, we are welcoming younger, adventurous Rolls-Royce customers alongside our more established clientele. We have refreshed our Black Badge range for 2020, and have already seen strong interest from customers who are looking for something very contemporary and bold.”

Prices start from RM1.4 million for the Ghost, RM1.7 million for the Wraith and Cullinan, and RM1.8 million for the Dawn. These exclude duties, and prices are heavily dependent on customer specifications.

GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan



GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Dawn



GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost and Wraith

