By Gerard Lye / 7 October 2020 4:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the EQS, which is the all-electric member in the S-Class family, will be introduced in 2021. The flagship electric sedan will also debut the brand’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) that will be used to underpin several other models set to arrive in the coming years.

According to the German automaker, the modular EVA platform can be scaled to accommodate a variety of model types, so things like the wheelbase, track and battery packs can be sized accordingly to meet desired requirements. “This vehicle architecture makes it possible to build Mercedes-Benz electric cars from saloons to large SUVs,” it says.

This level of flexibility is reflected in the six new EV models announced, which will be part of the brand’s EQ range moving forward. We’ve already mentioned the EQS, but there will also be the EQE as well as their SUVs equivalents in the pipeline, currently referred to as the EQS SUV and EQE SUV.

In a video, we get to see three of the four models mentioned in prototype form, namely the EQS, EQS SUV and EQE, with the last two being the first time they are officially teased. There will also be two other, smaller all-electric SUVs – the EQA and EQB – on the way for a grand total of six EV models.

Mercedes-Benz did provide small pieces of information about some of its upcoming EQ cars, starting with the EQS that will offer a range of up to 700 km according to WLTP regulations, and will be produced together with the W223 S-Class at its Factory 56 facility in Sindelfingen. Meanwhile, the EQS SUV will arrive in 2022, and production of the EQA is set to commence before the end of this year. Currently, the Mercedes-Benz EQ line-up consists of the EQC and the EQV.