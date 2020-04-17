In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2020 3:20 pm / 0 comments

Just a month after Mercedes-Benz EQE all-electric sedan was spotted for the first time, another test mule has been spotted once again, only this time in video format. Our spy crew managed to get within metres of the car, proving that the heavily camouflaged prototype was indeed dead silent.

The EQE is poised to be the second model to sit on the brand’s all-electric modular platform (MEA) after the EQS, with reports suggesting that the car will get two electric motors, one mounted on each drive axle. This enables all-wheel drive, and on the EQS, the system is touted to pack over 470 hp (350 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.

Expect the EQE to get slightly lower outputs, but there are also reports suggesting that Mercedes-AMG will team up once again to offer high-performance derivatives of its future mainstream electric cars. Whatever the case is, the EQE is only expected to debut at the end of 2021, with production set to take place at its new Factory 56 facility in Sindelfinge, which is also where the next-gen S-Class will be made.

In terms of model positioning, the EQE looks to be a shrunken version of the EQS, perhaps in the most literal sense of the word. Anyone excited for this?