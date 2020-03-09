In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2020 5:32 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz’s EQ range of electric vehicles looks set to welcome a new model in the form of the EQE, which will join the existing EQC and upcoming EQA and EQS. Recently spotted undergoing testing by our spy photographers, the EQE is to the E-Class what the EQS will be to the S-Class.

At first glance, the camouflaged prototype seen here bears a close resemblance to EQS mules seen in the past. However, there are some subtle cues that help to distinguish the two, starting with the rear.

Where the EQS’ third brake light is located in the upper section of the rear window, the EQE has it on its boot lid instead. On that mention, the shutlines show the EQE will have a regular trunk instead of a large tailgate like on the EQS.

In profile, the differences are less obvious, as our spies indicate the EQE is a shorter car given its position in the EQ line-up. Elsewhere, the camouflage on the rear window line is also slightly different, and the EQE’s headlamps are also mounted lower by comparison.

The EQE will be the second model to utilise the brand’s all-electric modular platform (MEA) after the EQS, and reports indicate it will be offered with all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor for each axle.

This setup is also used for the EQS, with preliminary information indicating the EV will have over 470 hp (350 kW) and 750 Nm of torque – the EQE should be tuned for slightly lower outputs.

Given that the EQS and EQA have yet to make their debut, it is likely we won’t see the EQE before the end of 2021. Like the EQS, it will be built in Germany at Mercedes-Benz’s new Factory 56 plant located in Sindelfinge, which is also home to the next-gen S-Class.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQS spyshots