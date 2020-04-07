In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2020 1:10 pm / 0 comments

It appears that Mercedes-Benz may be plotting a hotter version of the forthcoming EQS, its fifth and largest pure electric EQ model. According to an Autocar report, the AMG EQS could arrive as early as 2022 and will feature a dual-motor system with over 600 hp.

What’s more, the AMG EQS will form the foundation of Mercedes’ new range of high-performance zero-emissions model. For the time being, the report name dropped models like the next-generation Jaguar XJ, Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air as the EQS’ key rivals.

The standard EQS will reportedly be introduced in 2021, with preliminary specifications indicating an output of 470 hp and 760 Nm of torque. This comes from two electric motors that also provide all-wheel drive. The century sprint is said to be done in under 4.5 seconds, while the skateboard-style EVA architecture quotes a driving range of up to 700 km, based on the WLTP cycle.

For charging, Mercedes claims the lithium-ion pack can be juiced up to 80% SoC in less than 20 minutes via a 350 kW DC fast-charging station. Besides that, the production EQS will reportedly get the concept’s portrait-format touchscreen running a new version of MBUX – something that should also appear in the next-generation S-Class. Both large sedans are set to get Level 3 autonomous driving.