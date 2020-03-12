Following the appearance of the next-generation Jaguar XJ in January, The British flagship sedan has made another appearance, this time taking to the snow-covered roads itself for testing. This is the fully electric successor to the outgoing model, and it is based on the Jaguar Land Rover MLA platform that will be shared with the upcoming Range Rover.
This ‘skateboard’ platform won’t be confined to only using a fully electric drivetrain as it will also accommodate hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrain layouts, and it is set to offer weight savings over the outgoing D-series platform, said Jaguar Land Rover.
Official information on the EV flagship has yet to surface, though for comparison, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to feature a 90 kWh battery pack for an estimated range of between 400 km to 500 km, Autocar reported previously. With JLR and BMW working on next-gen electric drive systems together, there could be some technology sharing between the XJ and the electric 7 Series, though the British firm will built its next-gen electric drive units at its Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) in Wolverhampton.
Contenders in this fully electric flagship segment from the traditional luxury establishment includes the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz EQS, the EV BMW 7 Series, the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT. Dimensions for the forthcoming XJ have yet to be revealed, though from these images it certainly looks big, and will almost certainly grow larger than the outgoing X351 model which arrived in 2009.
Everyone is moving towards EV. Those sleeping pls wake up. Europe will be fully EV by 2035. That is just 15 years time.
How to export our combustion cars to world markets if world markets are moving to EV?
Most Malaysians waiting for our own Iriz EV to buy. 7 years have passed since its debut but until today habuk pun tarak ada. Proton took billions of ringgit from Gomen to do further research on Iriz EV…..where is it? Pakai duit rakyat ni
Perodua also stated they wanted to launch EV but they never took one sen of gomen money, so, we don’t expect anything from them as they tak pakai duit rakyat.