6 April 2022

Mercedes-Benz has issued a reminder that the new EQS SUV will make its debut on April 19, and we even get a new teaser image to go along with the announcement. The EQS SUV will be the third model in the EQ family that is built on the carmaker’s dedicated electric platform called EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture), which is currently used by the EQS and EQE.

The new shadowy teaser image of the SUV sans camouflage doesn’t reveal a whole lot, but we can spot taillights that have a similar lighting design to the current EQ models. The headlamps do appear a little different with their dashed lines, accompanying a full-width light bar at the front.

Brightening the image, we also see what looks to be retractable door handles and just like the EQS, the panel on the left front fender is likely for the car to accept windshield washer fluid. The silhouette also appears more conventional, as the front windscreen isn’t brought quite as far forwards as on the EQS and EQE sedans.

A less rakish roof line allows for more interior space too, which is something the Mercedes-Benz has already shown us previously. Unsurprisingly, the EQS SUV shares many of the same features as other EQ models, including a 56-inch curved Hyperscreen display panel made up of triple screens, turbine-style and slim air vents, and wood trim with the three-pointed star graphic that reminds passengers they are in a Mercedes-Benz.

The EQS SUV will come with three rows of seats for up to seven passengers, but it isn’t known if customers will be able to choose a different configuration that ditches the third row in favour of more cargo space. A more luxurious Maybach version will also be available – previewed by the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS – but that will only enter production later in 2022 after the EQS SUV.

As for the powertrain, the carmaker says the upcoming EQ model will come with 4Matic all-wheel drive, confirming a dual-motor setup. The EQS 580 4Matic sedan has such a setup that pushes out 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 855 Nm of torque, but its SUV sibling will also come with an Off-Road driving programme to match its high-riding nature.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV teasers and interior