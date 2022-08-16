In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Pan Eu Jin / 16 August 2022 1:30 pm / 0 comments

The current range of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles is already very diverse. The company has revealed the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS but it seems that it’s only just the beginning. The three-pointed star is set to also introduce the new EQE SUV, which is due for its global launch on October 16. Ahead of its arrival, the automaker has revealed the car’s interior through a small set of photos.

As the company describes it, the EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE sedan, with key features of the EQS but in a more dynamic guise than the flagship electric SUV. The company also highlighted that the five-seater EQE SUV is one of the most spacious in its class in terms of head, leg and even elbow room.

The optional MBUX Hyperscreen, just like the one you see in the EQS, will be available. The system consists of three high-resolution screens under a single glass cover that stretches across the dashboard. At the edges are air-con vents inspired by turbines. Just like other EQ models, the EQE SUV’s cabin features backlit interior lighting beneath its laser-cut trim.

The interior is furnished with trim made of modern and traditional materials including wood and aluminium, along with 3D-anthracite elements with fine metal pigments. The multi-colour combination interior exudes warm and cool tones, with a selection of Balao Brown, Biscay Blue/Black, and Neva Grey colours to pick from. These serve to deliver a generous sense of spaciousness, says the automaker.

The new EQE SUV will be built on the company’s EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform, a bespoke EV platform that underpins the fully-electric EQE, EQS and EQS SUV. In terms of powertrain options, no details were revealed, but based on the EQE sedan, the new luxury electric SUV could offer 292 hp and 530 Nm, with single or dual-motor all-wheel drive options.

Juice for the motor will likely come from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering up to 660 km of driving range on the WLTP cycle. Charging time takes 4.25 hours with a 22 kW AC charger, and 8.25 hours with an 11 kW charger. With 170 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the battery takes just 32 minutes, and provides up to 250 km of extra range in just 15 minutes.