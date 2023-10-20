Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV EV launched in Malaysia – 544 PS/858 Nm, 615 km range, RM700k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / October 20 2023 10:51 am

Sighted since late August in an eye-catching Merdeka-themed livery, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has finally taken the wraps off the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Although available in three powertrain forms, MBM has opted to go with a sole variant for Malaysia, the seven-seater arriving here as a top-of-the-range EQS 580 4Matic, priced at RM699,888 (on-the-road without insurance, with 10% sales tax).

It’s the third model to be based on the automaker’s dedicated electric platform called EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) after the EQE and the EQS sedan. Styling-wise, the vehicle shares much of the design cues seen on its stablemates. In front, there’s a covered grille with a gloss black finish, which is accompanied by three small triangles that serve as distinctive daytime running lights.

Standard fit headlamps for the Malaysian model are Digital Light units, and there’s a light bar running beneath the bonnet shut line. At the back, there’s another light bar, and the rear lights feature interior graphics in the shape of a curved 3D helix, similar to the EQS sedan. Other design highlights include flush, retractable door handles as well as aluminium-look, illuminated running boards that have been aerodynamically optimised for the vehicle.

The AMG Line exterior specified for the Malaysian EQS 580 brings along a more aggressive front bumper that comes with black trim to emphasise the slatted and larger side intakes as well as the lower intake. As for the wheels, they are 22-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy units, painted in high-gloss black with a high-sheen finish.

Powertrain-wise, the EQS 580 4Matic has a dual-motor setup that offers 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm. Juiced by a floor-mounted lithium-ion battery with 12 cell modules and an energy capacity of 107.8 kWh, the SUV can travel up to 613 km on a single charge. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds and a 210 km/h top speed.

Neatly, MBM has specified the EQS with a 22 kW AC onboard charger (as standard, it’s 11 kW), making the car the first EQ model from the company to be fitted as such here. With 22 kW charging, getting the battery from a 0-100% state of charge takes five and a half hours. As for DC, the EQS supports up to 200 kW charging, enabling a 10-80% SoC to be reached in 31 minutes.

An Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is fitted as standard, and the vehicle’s ground clearance can be raised by up to 25 mm up at speeds of up to 80 km/h. Additionally, in Comfort and Sport modes, the body is automatically lowered by 10 and 15 mm, respectively, at speeds above 110 km/h to reduce drag. Also fitted as standard is a rear-axle steering with a steering angle of 10 degrees for improved maneuverability.

Inside, the EQS SUV carries over the EQS sedan’s dashboard, and screens again dominate the day. The SUV has a MBUX Hyperscreen that spans 141 cm and integrates three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Additionally, there’s a head-up display with a display area of 77 inches.

Trim and material specs for the EQS 580 include an Electric Art equipment line, which presents seat upholstery in Nappa leather black/space grey and brown open-pore magnolia wood trim elements with aluminium pattern accents.

In terms of seat configuration and adjustment, the 40:20:40 folding split second row is electrically adjustable by up to 130 mm, so knee room in this area is anywhere between 830 and 960 mm, with up to 18 degrees of recline available.

The seven-seat (2-3-2) configuration offers 800 litres of cargo space with the third row seats folded, and this increases to 2,020 litres with the second-row folded down as well. With both second and third rows up, boot space is 195 litres. In combination with the third seat row, an Easy Entry function is fitted as standard for the second seat row. For easier access all the way to the rear, the backrest moves forward beyond the usual adjustment range, by a total of up to 290 mm.

That’s not all, because a MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment Plus package adds on two 11.6-inch displays with touch controls on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats. The car also comes with a MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle. A 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, complete with Dolby Atmos, and an Energising Package ensures zen-like levels of travel.

As for safety and driving assistance systems, the EQS SUV comes equipped with Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes items such as Distronic Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive manoeuvre support, Pre-Safe Impulse Side and rear sensors for the lane departure assistant. There’s also a Parking Package with 360-degree camera fitted as standard.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.