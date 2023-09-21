Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on display at EVM Asia 2023 – AMG Line specification, seven-seat configuration

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / September 21 2023 9:12 pm

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV that was sighted just before the national day celebrations decked out in a Merdeka-themed wrap has popped up again. The all-electric SUV was on show at the just concluded EVM Asia 2023 expo, where it was on display at the ABB booth at the event.

The unit is an official Mercedes-Benz Malaysia vehicle, and underneath the coloured livery is identifiable as an AMG Line unit. The particular example is also a seven-seater, suggesting that MBM will be going with the three-row route for the car when it eventually brings it into the market.

What isn’t confirmed is the variant or variants that will go on sale here. The SUV is available in three specifications, starting with the EQS 450+, which has a rear motor offering 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 568 Nm of torque. Next up is an EQS 450 4Matic, which adds on a front motor for all-wheel-drive, the system offering a combined 360 PS and 800 Nm of torque.

Finally, there’s an EQS 580 4Matic, which also has a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout, but packing more punch, with 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm of torque available from its electric powertrain system.

All three variants feature a lithium-ion battery with a similar capacity, in this case a 107.8 kWh unit. Given that, no suprise to know that the RWD EQS 450+ has the longest range, with up to 660 km of travel available on a single charge, based on a WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, both the EQS 450 4Matic and ESQ 580 4Matic can manage up to 613 km on a single charge.

As standard, the EQS SUV is fitted with an on-board AC charger that can handle 11 kW, with a full charge taking about 10 hours. There’s a 22 kW AC option available, and this halves the charging time to five hours – it’s unknown if MBM will tick that box and provide the Malaysian-spec car with a 22 kW configuration.

There is of course DC charging, which offers returns in the fastest manner. The EQS SUV supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, and at that rate a 10-80% state of charge can be attained in just 31 minutes.

The car was locked, so more detailed images of the interior will have to wait until it is officially introduced. A quick check of specs visually on the display unit reveals that the example is fitted with Cooper tyres, which one of us here thinks isn’t quite befitting of a premium car, let alone a flagship model. It’ll be interesting to see if the market launch examples will also be shod with the same tyres.

