Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spied in Kuala Lumpur – three-row EV in Merdeka livery; local launch soon?

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 28 August 2023 6:59 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV could be next from the brand to make its Malaysian-market arrival, if this Merdeka-themed example is any indication, which was sighted in the KLCC parking facility by our main man, Paul himself.

Badging on the tailgate of this example has been covered by the themed wrap, though we know that the three-row electric SUV has been revealed to have three powertrain specifications earmarked for it from its global debut in April last year.

The entry point to this model is the EQS 450+, which packs a rear-mounted and therefore RWD motor rated at 360 PS and 568 Nm of torque, and is joined by the closely-specced EQS 450 4Matic with another motor on the front axle for all-wheel-drive, offering a combined 360 PS and 800 Nm of torque. The former is the specification closest to that for the EQS four-door launched locally last July, which outputs 333 PS and 565 Nm.

Meanwhile, top of the EQS SUV trio is the EQS 580 4Matic, which also gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, albeit a considerably more potent one that makes 544 PS and 858 Nm of torque. Given that all three variants get the same 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 450+ has the longest battery range at 660 km, while the twin-motor duo are rated for 613 km of range each.

The onboard charger for the EQS SUV supports 11 kW AC as standard for a full charge that will take about 10 hours, though this can be upgraded to a 22 kW AC unit that will halve the full-charge time to five hours. For DC charging, the SUV will take up to 200 kW, yielding a 10-80% charge time of just 31 minutes.

Inside, the EQS SUV carries over the dashboard of the EQS four-door, meaning the inclusion of the full MBUX Hyperscreen complement that is 141 cm across and packs three screens – a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger, while a 77-inch head-up display can also be specified in overseas markets.

When specified with the full three rows of seats in 2-3-2 configuration, luggage capacity in the EQS SUV with all three rows upright is 195 litres, or 800 litres with the third row folded. With the second and third rows of seats folded down, luggage capacity expands to 2,020 litres.

As Malaysia celebrates its 66th Merdeka day this Thursday, more details about the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV could emerge soon, given the themed exterior of this example seen. Check out the full debut report, here.

