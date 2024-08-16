2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV launched in Malaysia – 360 PS, 673 km EV range; from RM626k

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV launched in Malaysia – 360 PS, 673 km EV range; from RM626k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has expanded its EQ line-up of electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of the new EQS450 4Matic SUV, which joins the existing EQS580 4Matic SUV that has been on sale here since October last year.

Retailing at RM625,888 on-the-road without insurance, the new variant is RM74,000 less expensive than the now range-topping EQS580 4Matic SUV. For the money, you get an improved nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack with a higher usable energy capacity of 118 kWh (from 107.8 kWh) as well as a dual-motor setup.

The latter is rated at 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 800 Nm, which is less than the EQS580 4Matic SUV with 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm. As a result, the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 1.5 seconds longer at 6.1 seconds, but the top speed is unchanged at 210 km/h.

Fully charged, the claimed maximum range following the WLTP standard is 673 km, which is a 58 km improvement over the more expensive (and powerful) EQS SUV variant. The max AC charging capacity is 22 kW (upgraded over the standard 11 kW), so a 0-100% state of charge (SoC) is reached in six hours and 15 minutes. With DC fast charging at the maximum supported capacity of 200 kW, a 10-80% SoC is achieved in just 31 minutes.

As with the EQS580, the EQS450 gets an Airmatic air suspension system with ADS+ variable damping adjustment that allows the vehicle’s ground clearance to be raised or lowered by up to 25 mm depending on the chosen drive mode. There’s also rear-axle steering where the rear wheels can turn up to 10 degrees to reduce the turning radius – useful for a vehicle this size.

The EQS450 also comes standard with the AMG Line exterior that brings with it a more aggressive front bumper. This features black trim in the lower apron to highlight the larger side intakes (slatted and with integrated air curtains) and lower air inlet.

Other items include Digital Light headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus) linked by a light bar at the front, rear taillights with curved 3D helix graphics, retractable door handles, aluminium running boards as well as 22-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black with a high-sheen finish.

Moving inside, the EQS450 is equipped with the Electric Art package that sees brown open-pore magnolia wood trim with aluminium star-pattern accents adorn areas like the centre console and door cards. Upholstery is black brown Nappa leather for the seats, with the material in balao brown applied on the centre console and door armrests.

In terms of tech, there’s the MBUX Hyperscreen that spans 141 cm and consists of three separate displays, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. Joining this trio is a head-up display with a projection area of 77 inches.

For those seated in the rear, they get to enjoy the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System with two 11.6-inch touchscreens fixed onto the back of the front seats as well as wireless headsets. These displays, along with certain comfort and media functions can also be controlled via the removable MBUX tablet. Audio playback is handled by a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, which also serves to set the mood with the Energising Package modes.

As for safety and driving assistance systems, the EQS SUV comes equipped with Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes items such as Distronic Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive manoeuvre support, Pre-Safe Impulse Side and rear sensors for the lane departure assistant. There’s also a Parking Package with a 360-degree camera as well as Active Parking Assist with Parktronic included.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV official photos

