Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – register your interest now

If you missed checking out the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV over the PACE 2023 event the last weekend, not to worry.

We’re getting the EQS SUV in 580 4Matic form, which means a dual-motor setup with 544 PS and 858 Nm of torque. Juiced by a 107.8 kWh battery, this big EV can travel up to 615 km on a single charge. 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a 210 km/h top speed means it’s no slouch.

Like the EQS sedan, the SUV has a very long list of equipment. Being a modern Mercedes-Benz, the dashboard has many screens and fascinating lighting, which is best experienced than described.

It’s the third model to be based on the automaker’s dedicated electric platform called EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) after the EQE and the EQS sedan, which means its built on a dedicated EV platform instead of being converted from a shared ICE platform.