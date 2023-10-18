Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launching in Malaysia this Friday – one more EV by end of 2023, the EQE SUV?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 9:45 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president and CEO, Amanda Zhang, has confirmed that the EQS SUV will be launching in Malaysia this Friday, October 20. She said this in a Budget 2024 commentary, adding that MBM will launch another EV before the end of 2023.

“Our momentum continues to grow, as eagerly anticipates the arrival of the EQS SUV this Friday, with plans to launch another all-electric model before year end. These efforts underscore our dedication to providing innovative electric vehicles and contributing to a more sustainable future for our customers in Malaysia,” she said.

The arrival of the EQS SUV isn’t really a surprise, given the fact that the three-row EV has been around town wearing an eye-catching Merdeka-themed livery since independence day.

Said unit is an AMG Line car, but what isn’t confirmed is the variant (or variants) that will go on sale in Malaysia. The electric SUV is available in three specifications, starting with the EQS 450+, which has a rear motor offering 360 PS 265 kW) and 568 Nm of torque. Next up is an EQS 450 4Matic, which adds on a front motor for all-wheel-drive and a total of 360 PS and 800 Nm.

At the top of the tree is the EQS 580 4Matic, which also has a dual-motor AWD layout, but packing 544 PS (400 kW) and 858 Nm of torque. All three variants feature a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The RWD EQS 450+ has the longest range of up to 660 km on the WLTP cycle. Both the EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic have a claimed 613 km range.

The EQS SUV is fitted with an 11 kW on-board AC charger, with a full charge taking about 10 hours. There’s a 22 kW AC option available, and this halves the charging time to five hours. For DC fast charging, the max rate is 200 kW, and at that rate, going from 10-80% state of charge takes 31 minutes. Click on these links for more on the EQS SUV and its EQS sedan counterpart.

As for the other EV that will be reaching our shores before the year closes, could it be the EQE SUV? The smaller electric SUV has a 90.6 kWh battery, up to 408 PS/858 Nm and maximum claimed range of 590 km – see more here.

