Mercedes-Benz Malaysia announces Amanda Zhang as its new president and CEO, replaces Sagree Sardien

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 4:00 pm / 8 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the appointment of Amanda Zhang as its new CEO and president, effective August 1, 2023. Zhang will also assume the role of regional head of Mercedes-Benz Cars SEA II from the same date.

Zhang previously served as CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania and oversaw four business divisions. In that position, she and her team achieved double-digit growth in both sales and customer services, while also implementing the electrification strategy and revitalising the dealer network in the country.

After joining Region Europe in 2014, she built up the regional product management and marketing team as well as multiple regional hubs which operations are the foundation of today’s Experience Centre within Region Europe. With her digital expertise, she also successfully ramped up Customer Journey Operations, a salesforce CRM (customer relationship management) hub based in Bucharest for the European markets in the recent year.

Zhang’s career began with Daimler’s International Management Associate Programme over 20 years ago. Since then, she has successfully managed international projects, including the notable ‘Journey to China’, which involved relocating all wholesale operations from Hong Kong to Beijing.

Zhang succeeds Sagree Sardien who will advance to the position of head of region overseas for Mercedes-Benz Cars in Stuttgart. During her tenure which started in June 2021, Sardien led the brand’s electric mobility agenda in Malaysia, introducing the introduction of the locally-assembled (CKD) EQS 500 4Matic.

“Under Sardien’s leadership, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia further enhances its offerings and luxurious customer experience through digital transformation in the implementation of ‘Retail of the Future’ agency model and strengthening the brand’s corporate citizenship through various community initiatives,” read the official release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amanda Zhang to the helm of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. Her extensive leadership experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly further support to drive our company forward in the dynamic Malaysian market. I am confident that under her guidance, the company will continue to flourish and uphold its reputation for innovation and excellence,” said Sardien.

“I am truly honoured to take on this new role in Malaysia and SEA II. Having been part of Mercedes-Benz’s remarkable journey in the central and eastern Europe cluster, I am now eager to lead the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia team and join forces with our retail partners to continue our pursuit of excellence for this dynamic and vibrant market. I firmly believe that innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth are the cornerstones of success, and I am committed to fostering a culture that embraces these values at every level of the organisation,” commented Zhang.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.