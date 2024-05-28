Peugeot Landtrek SE launched in Malaysia – RM129k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 28 2024 11:37 am

The Peugeot line-up in Malaysia is now joined by the Peugeot Landtrek Special Edition, which was shown at the recent 2024 Malaysia Autoshow.

Priced at RM129,124 on-the-road without insurance, the Landtrek SE comes at a RM5,000 premium relative to the 1.9D Allure variant, which continues to be on sale at RM124,124, increased from RM120,072 at its Malaysian launch, when the brand was previously under Bermaz.

Powertrain for the Landtrek SE is carried over from the Allure variant, using the 1,910 cc inline-four cylinder turbodiesel that outputs 150 PS at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 2,800 rpm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and switchable four-wheel-drive with 2H, 4H and 4L driveline modes.

Chassis for the Landtrek SE is as on the Allure variant, with double wishbone front suspension and leaf springs at the rear, with ventilated disc brakes in front and drum brakes at the rear. Wheels are 18-inch diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, shod in 265/60R18 tyres. Its spare wheel is a full-sized unit.

Exterior equipment continues to be automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, with bulb-type front foglamps, tail lamps, and rear fog lamps. Also found here are rain-sensing windscreen wipers, electrically adjustable and folding exterior mirrors with indicators, roof rails, side steps, and with two parking sensors in front and four at the rear.

Among the changes over the Allure variant launched last year are in the rear half of the Landtrek SE, namely with tailgate dampers, and a cargo bed liner with Peugeot script, instead of ‘Kaicene’, as in the Changan Kaicene F70 that the Landtrek is developed from.

Also gained by the Landtrek SE are black wheelarch extensions, while also distinguishing the Landtrek SE from the Allure are the black Landtrek decals along the sides of the vehicle, black bezels, and black tubular side steps.

Inside, connectivity equipment for the Landtrek SE brings a 10-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 360-degree camera feed with 3D vision to aid manoeuvring.

Safety kit in the Landtrek SE is comprised of DSC, ASR, EBD, ESP, trailer swing control, hill start assist, hill descent control, and lane departure warning, along with six airbags and Isofix points for mounting child seats.

In Malaysia, the Peugeot Landtrek is sold with a three-year, 100,000 km manufacturer warranty, and is offered in two exterior colours – Rockstone Grey, and Ceramic White.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.