Bermaz Auto Alliance ceases operations – Peugeot franchise, after-sales to be managed by Stellantis

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / February 29 2024 9:52 pm

We’ve seen this one coming – Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAA) has announced it has ceased operations effective today, three months after it handed the distributorship of Peugeot back to the French brand’s parent company Stellantis. This marks the end of a process that started when BAA took over the reins from past custodian Naza more than three years ago.

The closure effectively ends Peugeot’s sales and after-sales activities in Malaysia, which will be transferred to the local sales company Stellantis Malaysia. In its statement issued today, BAA said it is grateful for the support and confidence expressed by its customers.

It also stated that it has agreed to transfer its contractual Free Service Maintenance (FSM) programme to Stellantis in totality. As such, all future FSM services will be handled by the sales network appointed by Stellantis. The latter has set up a call centre that will begin operations tomorrow, March 1, 2024. Customers can call the toll-free number 1800-18-STLA (7852) or email [email protected] for any concerns or more information.

Bermaz Auto Alliance can trace its origins back to December 2020 – when it was called Berjaya Auto Alliance – as a joint venture between Berjaya (which held a 51% stake) and Bermaz to manage the Peugeot franchise in Malaysia. In June 2021, Berjaya announced it was pulling out of the venture, selling its stake back to Bermaz and other shareholders.

