In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2023 9:30 am / 6 comments

Bermaz Auto has launched the Peugeot Landtrek for the Malaysian market today, following its preview in January this year, and the model arrives in a single 1.9D Allure variant priced from RM120,072 on-the-road without insurance.

Sharing its base with the Changan Kaicene F70, the double-cab layout Peugeot Landtrek in Malaysia is powered by a 1.9 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine that outputs 150 hp (152 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,800 rpm. Outputs are sent to a six-speed automatic gearbox, driving all four wheels.

The driveline offers the selection of 2WD high-range, 4WD high-range and 4WD low-range by electronic control that is operated by a rotary dial; the rear axle incorporates a mechanically locking rear differential. Off-roading capabilities of the Landtrek include a wading depth of 600 mm, approach, breakover and departure angles of 29 degrees, 25 degrees and 27 degrees respectively, a side-slope angle of 42 degrees and ground clearance of 235 mm.

Brakes are ventilated discs in front and drums at the rear, while suspension features a double-wishbone setup in front and leaf springs at the rear. Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 265/60 tyres, and the spare wheel is a full size unit on an alloy wheel.

Headlamps are LED units with automatic functionality along with LED daytime running lights, while the front foglamps, tail lamps and rear fog lamps are bulb-type units. Rain-sensing windscreen wipers are standard as are power-adjusting and folding exterior mirrors with indicators, keyless entry, roof rails and side steps. The exterior door handles are finished in chrome, while in terms of parking sensors, there are two units in front and four at the back.

Inside, upholstery for the Landtrek comes in a sole option of leatherette, with both front seats getting six-way power adjustment with two-way lumbar support adjustment while the rear seat have a 60:40 split-folding layout. The multifunction steering wheel is trimmed in leather and the steering column is adjustable for tilt and telescoping reach.

The instrument cluster incorporates a 4.2-inch colour display, while a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit supports voice commands, along with smartphone connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with FM and AM radio, the head unit supports Bluetooth for telephone and audio playback, while further devices are accommodated by three USB ports. A reverse camera feed is displayed here too, including distance and width guide lines.

Safety kit on the sole Landtrek variant at launch includes a lane departure warning system, as well as hill descent control and hill start assist; the base electronic stability programme suite of systems include ABS, EBD with brake assist, stability control and anti-skit regulation.

For passive safety, there are drive and front passenger airbags, front side airbags as well as front and rear curtain airbags. Both first and second row occupants get seat belt reminders for the three-point seatbelts, and the front row gets pre-tensioning, load-limiting belts with height-adjustable anchor points. The Landtrek also comes with Isofix anchor points and top tether positions for child restraint systems.

Priced from RM120,072 on-the-road without insurance, the Peugeot Landtrek 1.9D Allure comes with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer warranty, and is available in exterior colours including Ceramic White, Silver Grey, Magnetic Blue, Red Rubi, Rockstone Grey, and the Landtrek-exclusive Olea Green.

2023 Peugeot Landtrek – Malaysia launch official images