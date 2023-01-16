In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2023 12:00 pm / 2 comments

Besides the all-new Kia Sorento, Bermaz Auto also previewed the Peugeot Landtrek, which will be distributed through local brand custodian Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB). The French-branded pick-up truck first made its debut in February 2020 and has been sighted in Malaysia before – its launch here will be the first in the Asia Pacific region.

Essentially a rebodied version of the Kaicene F70 developed by Chinese automaker Changan Automobile, the Landtrek is distinguished by its vertical grille bearing the Peugeot lion and distinctive LED daytime running light signature at the base of the reprofiled LED headlamps.

The two examples of the Landtrek on display at the preview are identical in specifications and equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a sports bar, roof rails and a regular tailgate (no assist). Don’t mind the differing bed liners (or lack thereof on one of the units), as the company says all customer cars will come with one.

Inside, the Landtrek’s interior is pretty much a carbon copy of the Changan model, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s a rather stylish and car-like cabin, with elements that appear to be inspired by some Peugeot models. Highlights include a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support) a two-spoke steering wheel and even piano key-style switches on the centre stack.

Other items on the kit list are powered front seats, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 360-degree camera, leather upholstery, a multi-info display, keyless entry and start, six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, ASR (traction control), hill start assist, hill descent control and lane departure warning.

The Landtrek will only be offered in double-cab guise with power coming from a 1.9 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel making 152 PS (150 hp) at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,800 rpm. The only transmission option is a six-speed automatic that is paired with a part-time four-wheel drive system, which includes a rear differential lock.

As for pricing, the Landtrek is estimated to retail for RM123,000, and the pick-up truck comes fully imported (CBU) from China, where it is made at Changan’s plant in Shenzhen. In the competitive pick-up truck segment, would you pick the Landtrek over nameplates like the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Mazda BT-50?