In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 August 2022 9:06 pm / 0 comments

The Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is set to trade the rugged outdoors for more fashionable surroundings for a week later this month. That’s because the 3.0L flagship variant of the third-generation D-Max will be part of the upcoming 2022 KL Fashion Week (KLFW), gracing the red carpet as the official vehicle of the event.

This year’s KLFW, which runs from August 15 to 21 at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, is themed ‘The Bigger, The Better’, which is an apt descriptor for the D-Max. Isuzu Malaysia, the event’s Official Ultimate Lifestyle Vehicle sponsor, will be showcasing three units of the D-Max X-Terrain in areas around the event location.

The first is a Valencia Orange unit that depicts the truck’s fun and adventure nature, while the second is an Onyx Black that highlights its stylish and premium side. The third is a Silky Pearl White unit, which the company says illustrates its sophisticated and intelligent nature. One will be placed at the main fountain of Pavilion, one at the connection to Quivio and one across the street in front of Fahrenheit.

The company says that with its tech and features, which includes a 360? Around View Monitor, wireless mobile phone charging, Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay connectivity as well as a host of advanced driver assistance systems, the D-Max X-Terrain revolutionises the way pick-up trucks are viewed as a lifestyle vehicle in an urban setting. Be sure to keep an eye out for the D-Max displays if you’re in the area during the period.

GALLERY: 2022 Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain 3.0L