2023 Peugeot Landtrek 1.9D Allure – RM120,072 OTR

In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2023 7:01 pm / 3 comments

The Peugeot Landtrek brings a pick-up truck offering to the French brand in Malaysia, arriving in our market as a sole 1.9D Allure variant for its double-cab bodystyle. Launched in March this year, the Landtrek 1.9D Allure is priced from RM120,072 on-the-road without insurance.

On its exterior are automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and these are joined by bulb-type front foglamps, tail lamps and rear foglamps.

Standard-fit equipment includes rain-sensing windscreen wipers, electrically adjustable and folding exterior mirrors with indicators, roof rails and side steps, while brightwork consists of chrome finishing on the door handles. For parking sensors, there are two in front and four at the rear.

Powertrain for the Landtrek is a 1.9 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine that produces 152 PS at 4,000 rpm, and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,800 rpm. These outputs are sent to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and the driver can select 2WD high-range, 4WD high-range and 4WD low-range electronically from a rotary dial; a limited-slip differential is also present on the rear axle.

Braking hardware is by ventilated discs in front and drums at the rear, housed within 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 265/60 tyres. The spare tyre is a full size unit, also mounted on an alloy wheel.

The Landtrek has ground clearance of 235 mm and a wading depth of 600 mm, and has approach, breakover and departure angles of 29 degrees, 25 degrees and 27 degrees respectively, and a side-slope angle of 42 degrees.

As with its overall specification, there is also just one choice for interior upholstery in the Landtrek, this being black leatherette upholstery for the front and rear seats. Both front seats are equipped with six-way power adjustment and two-way lumbar support adjustment, while the rear bench gets a 60:40 split-folding layout with seat bases which also lift up.

For the driver, the steering wheel is a multi-function unit that is also trimmed in leather, while the steering column is adjustable for reach and rake (height) adjustment. Driver instrumentation features a 4.2-inch colour display flanked by analogue dials for the tachometer and speedometer, while infotainment is handled by a 10-inch touchscreen unit with voice command support, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Further connectivity options include Bluetooth for telephone and audio playback functions, with a further three USB ports for devices. Visual aids come courtesy of a surround view camera system, as well as distance and width guide lines for the reverse camera view.

Active safety aids include lane departure warning, hill descent control and hill start assist, while chassis stability programming consists of ABS, EBD with brake assist, stability control and anti-skid regulation.

Passive safety kit brings driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags as well as front and rear curtain airbags. Both first and second row occupants get seat belt reminders for the three-point seatbelts, and the front row gets pre-tensioning, load-limiting belts with height-adjustable anchor points. Child restraint systems are accommodated by Isofix anchor points and top tether positions.

Last but not least, the Peugeot Landtrek 1.9D Allure comes with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer warranty included in its purchase price. In addition to the Magnetic Blue on the unit shown here, other available colours are Ceramic White, Silver Grey, Red Rubi, Rockstone Grey, and the Landtrek-exclusive Olea Green.