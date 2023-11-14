2024 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works revealed – up to 317 PS, 0-100 km/h in 5.4s, 250 km/h top speed

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / November 14 2023 12:04 pm

MINI has officially revealed the all-new John Cooper Works Countryman, which is based on the third-generation (U25) model that debuted in September this year. Like its predecessor, the petrol-powered performance variant features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine as well as all-wheel drive.

The former has been enhanced with optimised pistons, connecting rods and engine mounts, which together with the dethrottled air intake to the combustion chamber, delivers 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque – its higher in the United States at 317 PS (312 hp or 233 kW). Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch and All4 all-wheel drive system, this setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of just 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

MINI also touts a high-performance braking system with calipers painted in Chili Red, an exhaust flap system, an interior engine sound generator, an exclusive JCW sound extension (to boost the engine start-up sound) and tyre width of 245 mm to make the driving experience that much more engaging. Customers will be able to choose from aerodynamically-optimised wheels measuring between 19 to 20 inches.

As for the design, model-specific details include aerodynamic elements with vertical reflectors on the front to emphasise the vehicle’s width, which are joined by large intakes and LED headlamps with horizontal bars in JCW Signature Mode. There’s also an octagonal-shaped grille, contrasting C-pillars in Chili Red and quad exhausts.

Other cues are a redesigned John Cooper Works logo in the classic black, red and white colour scheme, as well as John Cooper Works Signature Mode taillights that frame the upright vehicle body and promote the increased width. The new shape of the U25 Countryman also provides a drag coefficient of 0.26, which MINI says makes it one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class.

Inside, you’ll find a red and black colour scheme, along with JKW sports seats. Two-tone textile made from recycled polyester is used for the dashboard, which also has toggle switches and a large OLED touchscreen infotainment system – the latter being the access point for most vehicle function, including the MINI Experiences Modes.

MINI is also keen to point out the versatility of the U25, which has rear seats that can be adjusted in length by up to 13 cm. With the rear seat folded down, the boot space expands to 1,450 litres from the 460 litres when they are in their default position.

Referring to MINI’s United Kingdom website, the crossover is also offered as the Countryman C that is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine making 170 PS (167 hp or 125 kW) and 280 Nm. This front-wheel drive variant also gets a seven-speed dual-clutch, but is augmented by a mild hybrid system with an electric motor rated at 19 PS (19 hp or 14 kW) and 55 Nm. It’s slower compared to the JCW, with a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds and top speed of 211 km/h.

