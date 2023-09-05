2024 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works gets 2.0L turbo four-cylinder, 7DCT; 300 PS, 400 Nm in Europe

In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2023 10:48 am / 0 comments

The third-generation (U25) MINI Countryman made its debut just a few days ago, and we’re now getting information of the John Cooper Works variant powered by an internal combustion engine. As spotted by MotoringFile, MINI’s German website revealed the Countryman JCW will retain its 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine.

The mill is rated at 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque, which is less than the previous F60 Countryman JCW that offered 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and 450 Nm. The U25 Countryman JCW’s outputs are now identical to the U11 X1 M35i xDrive, and both share the same 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds as well as a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The power reduction likely stems from the stringent emissions regulations in Europe. Outside the Old Continent, the United States and other selected markets get the X1 M35i with 317 PS (312 hp or 233 kW), and the latest Countryman JCW should follow suit.

Another change for the Countryman JCW is the use of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission – matching the X1 M35i – instead of an eight-speed torque converter automatic. The report by MotoringFile claims the torque rating of the Getrag-sourced DCT isn’t as high as the automatic unit by Aisin, which is another purported reason for the dip in power.

Besides the JCW, other internal combustion engine variants of the Countryman are the S All4 and C, while fully electric options are the E and SE. The latest Countryman was introduced simultaneously with the all-new, fifth-generation MINI Cooper Electric.

