2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive debuts – 2.0L turbo four-cylinder; 317 PS, 400 Nm; 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2023 9:54 am / 1 comment

The third-generation BMW X1 welcomes a new high-performance variant with the debut of the new X1 M35i xDrive. Taking its place at the top of the X1 range, the M35i xDrive is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that comes in two states of tune.

In Europe, the mill provides a maximum output of 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW), while it is higher in the United States and other selected markets at 317 PS (312 hp or 233 kW). BMW notes the engine generates its maximum output between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, while peak torque of 400 Nm is available from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm.

A seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission is standard, along with all-wheel drive and a front limited-slip differential. Performance-wise, the X1 M35i xDrive takes 5.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and is electronically limited to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Also included is an M Sport Boost function, whereby all the powertrain and chassis systems are switched to their sportiest setting when the driver pulls on the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second. These systems include adaptive M suspension (with a 15 mm lower ride height) and sport steering for a more direct rack ratio.

The fast SUV can also be optioned with M Compound brakes, which adds 385-mm drilled rotors and four-piston calipers at the front, while the rear gets 330-mm discs and single-piston calipers. Cars fitted with this braking system have calipers painted grey and bearing the M logo.

Other visual identifiers of the X1 M35i include aggressive front and rear bumpers, the M kidney grille with horizontal double bars, black exterior accents and quad tailpipes – each with a diameter of 80 mm. The last bit is a little unorthodox as only full-fat M cars that aren’t M Performance models came with four pipes, so the X1 M35i might be the first to break convention.

Inside, owners will get black Sensatec/Alcantara sport seats with blue contrast stitching, optional M Sport seats, an Alcantara dashboard, M pedals, M-specific graphics for the BMW Curved Display as well as an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles.

BMW will also sell the M Sport package Pro, which adds M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, the M Sport braking system with red calipers, M Sport seats and M seat belts.

The X1 M35i xDrive is one of the brand’s first models to get the latest BMW iDrive 9 with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9. With it, functions and settings are presented in a more intuitive manner, with additional digital services available through the ConnectedDrive store.

At present, we only get the third-generation X1 as an electric vehicle (EV) in the form of the iX1 xDrive30, which retails at RM272,370 on-the-road without insurance.