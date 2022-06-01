In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2022 1:32 pm / 8 comments

The all-new, third-generation BMW X1 has been unveiled along with the fully electric BMW iX1, and the full-model change of the transverse powertrain platform compact SUV will debut with two petrol and two diesel engines at launch.

Size has increased in all key dimensions for the X1, which now measures 4,500 mm long (53 mm longer than its predecessor), 1,845 mm (24 mm wider) and 1,642 mm tall (44 mm taller), while its wheelbase now measures 2,692 mm (22 mm longer) and its front and rear track widths are now 1,592 mm and 1,593 mm respectively, or 31 mm wider at both axles.

The front end of the 2022 X1 has been designed to give the compact SUV “a much greater sense of presence,” says BMW, courtesy of its upright grille. This is bookended by LED headlamps as standard; adaptive LED units with matrix high beam, pulsating turn signals and variable light throw are optionally available. At the back, LED tail lamps complete the set.

All internal combustion engines for the X1 will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and transmit drive to either the front or all four wheels, depending on variant.

The base petrol variant is the sDrive18i, which packs a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 136 hp from 4,400 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. Driving the front wheels, this offers a 0-100 km/h time of 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 208 km/h.

Next on the petrol-powered X1 roster is the xDrive23i, which employs a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid drive that makes 204 hp from 5,000 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm from its internal combustion engine.

These outputs are joined by a 19 hp/55 Nm electric motor, yielding a total system output of 218 hp and 360 Nm of torque, transmitted to all four wheels.

Click to enlarge

The diesel-powered X1 line-up begins with the sDrive18d, which packs a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 150 hp from 3,750 rpm to 4,000 rpm and 360 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 2,500 rpm. This drives the front wheels, and yields a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Topping the output figures from launch is the xDrive23d, which also brings 48-volt mild hybrid electrification to the proceedings; this adds a 19 hp/55 Nm electric motor to the 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 197 hp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 2,750 rpm, yielding a total system output of 211 hp.

A pair of plug-in hybrid variants will join the range in November, and these are the xDrive25e and xDrive 30e. Both employ three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines; the unit in the xDrive25e outputs 136 hp and 230 Nm, joined by a 109 hp/247 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 245 hp and 477 Nm.

Next up from this is the xDrive30e, which uses an uprated version of the 1.5 litre turbo petrol three-pot producing 150 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Here, electric drive is augmented as well, with the xDrive30e getting a 177 hp/230 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 326 hp and 477 Nm. Both plug-in hybrid variants have a WLTP-rated EV range of 89 km.

Under its skin, the BMW X1 employs a single-joint spring strut of aluminium-steel build for the front axle, while the rear gets a three-link setup. Adaptive M suspension is optionally available, and this package includes sport steering and a 15 mm reduction in ride height.

Rolling stock as standard is a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, shod in 205/65 tyres front and rear; the xLine and M Sport versions get 18-inch wheels or 19-inch optional items, or for those who want the biggest, the X1 can now be specified with 20-inch alloys. Its claimed turning circle is 11.7 m.

Inside, the new X1 draws cues from the all-electric iX with the automaker’s emphasis on digitisation, where the new curved dual display with touchscreen functionality takes pride of place atop the dashboard. Likewise, the air-conditioning vents are slim horizontal items, while the centre console is of a floating style with an integrated control panel for the new-design gear selector, audio volume control and other buttons.

At the rear end, the luggage compartment holds 540 litres with all seats in place, and up to 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded; plug-in variants and the fully electric iX1 can accommodate from 490 litres to 1,495 litres. On pure internal combustion variants, the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat bench can slide forwards and rearwards through a range of up to 13 cm.

As standard, upholstery is anthracite-coloured cloth, while other available options are perforated Sensatec as well as Vernasca with quilting; each version can be specified in the colours of black, Mocha or Oyster, while the Sensatec trim is also available in a red/black combination.

For the M Sport trim package in particular, as seen on the xDrive30e variant in the gallery, sports seats are trimmed in black Sensatec/Alcantara with blue contrast stitching or Vernasca leather with diamond quilting.

For infotainment, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus runs on BMW OS 8, where the 10.25-inch instrument display and 10.7-inch control display get new graphics and menu structure. Here, smartphone integration comes courtesy of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an interior camera can take pictures of the interior, or of occupants inside the vehicle.

In terms of active safety kit, the X1 gets front collision warning (including crossroads warning, as well as pedestrian and cyclist warning with braking function), Parking Assistant with reverse camera and reversing assistant as standard.

2022 BMW X1 xDrive30e with M Sport package

Optional active safety equipment includes steering and lane control assistant, active cruise control with stop-and-go function, active navigation and exit warning function. Also optional are Surround View, Remote 3D view, Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder functions.

Customers of the 2022 BMW X1 can choose from a total of two solid paint finishes and 10 metallic finishes, as well as a ‘Frozen’ finish from the BMW Individual palette, a first for the X1.

The 2022 BMW X1, in its fully electric, PHEV and internal combustion powertrain versions, is produced on a single assembly line at the BMW Group manufacturing plant in Regensburg, Germany. The new compact SUV will go on sale from October 2022 with the aforementioned two petrol and two diesel powertrains, and these will be joined by another two plug-in hybrids, the xDrive 25 e and xDrive30e from November 2022.

2022 BMW X1 xDrive23i

2022 BMW X1 xDrive30e