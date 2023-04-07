In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 7 April 2023 11:13 am / 2 comments

The ‘Careers’ section of the Tesla website has turned up job openings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia across several categories including sales and customer support, operations, charging, engineering and IT as well as human resources; all listings shown are for full-time positions.

On March 1, Malaysian minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced that Tesla will be officially entering the Malaysian market with sales, service and supercharger network operations.

Job listings for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tesla website; click to enlarge

A month before that, we reported on the possibility of Tesla entering the Malaysian market officially when it was revealed through SSM that the company had been renamed to Tesla Sdn Bhd from Tesla Services Sdn Bhd, which operated a Finance Shared Service Center in Penang to support the EMEA and APAC regions.

The job listings reflect Tesla’s intention to open Tesla Experience and service centres along with a supercharger network according to Tengku Zafrul’s statement last month.

Tesla is the first applicant of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders initiative, which could have granted some concessions on certain requirements such as franchise APs. Tesla does not work with any shareholding partners in any country it operates in, and shareholding of Tesla Sdn Bhd belongs fully to Tesla International BV.