Tesla Malaysia appears to be moving closer to a sales launch in the Malaysian market as these recent filings for products with SIRIM show.
SIRIM’s database shows Tesla Sdn Bhd had applied for three products to be registered – “short range radar equipment”, “tire pressure monitoring system”, and “mobile phone wireless charger”. These were approved around May 18-19 2023.
Tesla has been controversial in the past for its stance where it believed a pure vision-based system would enable full autonomous driving for its cars. However, it could be making a U-turn on that stance and the first sign of it was sometime back in June 2022 where Tesla filed to use an ADAS radar with the FCC.
The part number 1541584 registered with SIRIM appears to be the same part that Tesla registered with the FCC. It operates in the 76-77 GHz spectrum.
With this SIRIM filing, it could mean that Model 3 and Model Y cars bound for the Malaysian market will implement driver aid (ADAS) features using radar instead of relying purely on cameras.
As for the other two products, a TPMS and a wireless charger is nothing out of the ordinary, but the WC3 model of the wireless charger refers to an in-car wireless charger used in both the Model 3 and Model Y with a max output of 15W, able to charge two phones via Qi wireless charging at 7.5W each.
Comments
It is truly embarrassing for VW which took them years to register ADAS. VW just got ADAS put into Golf and Arteon while Tesla not yet official selling already is registering ADAS.
some new tech for sirim to learn
Retired Akio, you’re a negative person for what you commented. Mercedes-Benz newer cars on Malaysian roads use radar technology bro. You want to undermine SIRIM but you look stupid now. Google sikit, bacadulu la sebelum komen nak cakap benda negatif.
The wireless charger is the part used in the car as can be seen from the FCC filing of the same model. It is not a Tesla accessory that you can purchase separately. https://fccid.io/2AEIM-WC3/amp
Yes! Autopilot let’s go!
Short range radar should be for blind spot monitoring, not ADAS.They’re fitted on both sides of the car, inside the rear bumper.Most B segment cars also have this feature.If this is used for ADAS, sure fail because the braking system will not have enough time to react.The detection range is too short
It is part of ADAS lor
Think you confuse ADAS with ACC and AEB lor. ADAS is the bigger umbrella. ACC, AEB sits under ADAS umbrella
Raises questions about the legality of some of the grey import models. Importing on a car without SIRIM approval is a serious offence