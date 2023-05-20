In Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 20 May 2023 12:13 pm / 10 comments

Tesla Malaysia appears to be moving closer to a sales launch in the Malaysian market as these recent filings for products with SIRIM show.

SIRIM’s database shows Tesla Sdn Bhd had applied for three products to be registered – “short range radar equipment”, “tire pressure monitoring system”, and “mobile phone wireless charger”. These were approved around May 18-19 2023.





Tesla radar 1541584

Tesla has been controversial in the past for its stance where it believed a pure vision-based system would enable full autonomous driving for its cars. However, it could be making a U-turn on that stance and the first sign of it was sometime back in June 2022 where Tesla filed to use an ADAS radar with the FCC.

The part number 1541584 registered with SIRIM appears to be the same part that Tesla registered with the FCC. It operates in the 76-77 GHz spectrum.

With this SIRIM filing, it could mean that Model 3 and Model Y cars bound for the Malaysian market will implement driver aid (ADAS) features using radar instead of relying purely on cameras.

As for the other two products, a TPMS and a wireless charger is nothing out of the ordinary, but the WC3 model of the wireless charger refers to an in-car wireless charger used in both the Model 3 and Model Y with a max output of 15W, able to charge two phones via Qi wireless charging at 7.5W each.