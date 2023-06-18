Tesla Malaysia walk-in recruitment day – 6,000 jobseekers turn up for sales & aftersales roles

Tesla Malaysia’s walk-in recruitment day held in Cyberjaya yesterday saw over 6,000 jobseekers lining up in hopes to secure positions at the American electric car company.
The walk-in interview session was scheduled to start at 12pm up to 4pm but we hear lines had started to form from as early at 9:30am.
In the end, we hear about 600 people managed to be interviewed because there were just too many who turned up, but everyone else dropped their resumes.
Five jobs were available for walk-in recruitment yesterday:
- Sales advisor / Inside sales advisor
- Enterprise sales advisor
- Delivery advisor
- Customer support specialist
- Service advisor
In addition, there are many more jobs for the Malaysian market listed on the Tesla Malaysia Careers page including Purchasing Engineer, Senior HR Partner and IT support positions. Have a look at the Tesla Careers page for more info. Those positions require you to apply online at the page itself.
@nnajihahmuhaimin Tesla is coming to Malaysia! Jea just nak ambil vibes Tesla. Sumpah berbaloi beratur 4 jam ye! I made my resume memang spesifically for Tesla. Ha gitchuw. Yang paling best sebab meet up new people yang very vibes ok! We had a lot of discussion sepanjang beratur 4 jam. Lol #tesla #adulting #careerpath ♬ Epic Music(842228) – Pavel
@paultancars walk in interview Tesla Malaysia di Cyberjaya harini… start pkl 12pm tapi 1030am orang dah start beratur!!! #tesla #teslamalaysia ♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW – STURDYYOUNGIN
@percayatak PART 23 | INTERVIEW TESLA MALAYSIA ramai calon yang hadir dengan harapan dapat jawatan yang dipohon. INTERVIEW TESLA MALAYSIA secara walk in mendapat sambutan yang baik… kenapa ramai ehh yang berminat nk join Tesla ?? #teslamalaysia #tesinterview #jobmalaysia2023 #fypシ゚viral #fyp ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
Panjangnya queue..good luck semuaa🥺 pic.twitter.com/MjNRi7cY8g
— lyana nj (@LyanaNj) June 17, 2023