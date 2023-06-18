Tesla Malaysia walk-in recruitment day – 6,000 jobseekers turn up for sales & aftersales roles

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 18 June 2023 11:53 am / 0 comments

Tesla Malaysia’s walk-in recruitment day held in Cyberjaya yesterday saw over 6,000 jobseekers lining up in hopes to secure positions at the American electric car company.

The walk-in interview session was scheduled to start at 12pm up to 4pm but we hear lines had started to form from as early at 9:30am.

In the end, we hear about 600 people managed to be interviewed because there were just too many who turned up, but everyone else dropped their resumes.

Five jobs were available for walk-in recruitment yesterday:

Sales advisor / Inside sales advisor

Enterprise sales advisor

Delivery advisor

Customer support specialist

Service advisor

In addition, there are many more jobs for the Malaysian market listed on the Tesla Malaysia Careers page including Purchasing Engineer, Senior HR Partner and IT support positions. Have a look at the Tesla Careers page for more info. Those positions require you to apply online at the page itself.



