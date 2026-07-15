In Cars, Rumours, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / July 15 2026 10:01 am

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We have just received word from a source in Tesla Malaysia that pricing will be increased range-wide this week as part of a global pricing adjustment exercise.

So while potential EV buyers that have Tesla as part of their consideration list breathed a sigh of relief earlier this month when MITI’s July 2026 new CBU rules cut-off date rolled past, looks like once again there’s a potential price hike ‘deadline’ to worry about.

Of course, if it happens we’ll be reporting it. In the meanwhile, the current pricing is listed above. The only one that does not apply anymore is the Model Y LR AWD, which has been discontinued.

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