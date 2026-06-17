EVs can get Malaysia’s biggest motor insurance discount with Allianz EV EcoMiles low mileage rebate

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 17 2026 12:07 pm

If you drive a battery EV in Malaysia, you can knock more off your motor insurance than the owner of any petrol car – and it’s all above board. The trick is a little-known Allianz benefit called EV EcoMiles, which can push your effective discount past the ceiling that conventional cars are stuck at. Here’s exactly how the numbers work, and the fine print you need to watch.

The max discount ceiling for a normal car

For a regular petrol or diesel car, there are really only two levers that bring your comprehensive premium down:

No Claim Discount (NCD) – maxes out at 55% after five claim-free years.

– maxes out at after five claim-free years. A ~10% discount on top – the agent’s cut, rebated to you when you renew through a channel that passes it back. Renew your Allianz policy through Paul Tan Insurance and promo code PAULTAN gives you exactly that: 10% off at checkout.

Stack both and that’s the best a conventional car can do. As we’ll see, it works out to an effective 59.5% off the basic premium. That’s the wall EVs get to climb over.

What Allianz EV EcoMiles actually is

EcoMiles is a complimentary cash reward – not an add-on you pay for, and not an upfront discount. It’s automatically bundled into an Allianz Comprehensive Private Car policy for a battery electric vehicle (BEV), and it rewards you for low mileage with cash back of up to 15% of your Net Basic Premium.

Two words there matter a lot:

“Net Basic Premium” means your basic premium after NCD has been deducted. So the 15% is calculated on the smaller, post-NCD figure – not your original premium.

means your basic premium after NCD has been deducted. So the 15% is calculated on the smaller, post-NCD figure – not your original premium. “Cash reward” means you pay the full premium first, then get money back into your bank account after the policy year, subject to conditions.

Eligibility is strict: BEVs only (hybrids and PHEVs are out), privately owned (no fleet or company cars), on a private-use comprehensive policy.

The math: what’s the effective total discount?

Because the 15% lands after NCD, it isn’t worth 15% of your bill. Let’s run a clean example with a RM3,000 basic premium and max 55% NCD.

How the discounts stack (example: RM3,000 basic premium, 55% NCD) Step Amount Basic premium RM3,000 Less 55% NCD -RM1,650 Net basic premium (base for everything below) RM1,350 10% discount (promo PAULTAN) -RM135 15% EcoMiles cash reward -RM202.50 Example figures only. Both the 10% PAULTAN discount and the 15% EcoMiles reward are calculated on the net basic premium, i.e. after NCD.

Now compare the scenarios:

EcoMiles cash reward by average annual mileage Average annual mileage Cash reward 0–10,000 km 15% 10,001–15,000 km 10% Above 15,000 km 0% Average annual mileage = total odometer reading divided by the age of the vehicle.

The neat part: those percentages hold true regardless of the premium amount.

The intuition is simple once you see it. A 15% reward on a post-NCD base is really worth 15% × 45% = 6.75 percentage points of your original premium. The 10% discount is worth 10% × 45% = 4.5 points. So:

The EcoMiles reward (6.75 pts) on its own already beats the 10% discount (4.5 pts) that a normal car leans on.

the 10% discount (4.5 pts) that a normal car leans on. If the EV owner also takes the 10% discount – and you can, by renewing your Allianz policy through paultan.org with promo code PAULTAN – the two stack on top of max NCD for an effective 66.25% off. No petrol car can get there.

In short: 15% “up to” sounds bigger than it spends, but it’s still enough to make a BEV the most discountable car on the road in Malaysia.

How to actually get the full stack

Here’s the thing: EcoMiles is an Allianz policy benefit, so it’s automatically included on any Allianz Comprehensive Private Car policy for a BEV – no matter where you buy it. That means you can claim all three discounts together:

Max NCD – applied automatically, as always. 10% off with promo PAULTAN – renew your Allianz EV policy at paultan.org/insurance/allianz and enter code PAULTAN at checkout. You can compare against MSIG and Zurich Takaful in the same flow, pay by card, FPX, e-wallet or BNPL, and your cover note is issued within 24 hours. Up to 15% EcoMiles cash reward – activate it in the MyAllianz app within 30 days, then submit your odometer at renewal.

A note for EV owners: instant self-service doesn’t cover every EV model yet, so use the manual quotation form linked on the renewal page and the team will prepare a quote with the promo applied. Buying a brand-new, unregistered Tesla? There’s a dedicated Tesla new-registration insurance page for that.

The catch – “annual mileage” is a lifetime average

This is the part most people will get wrong. Your tier isn’t based on how much you drive during the insured year. Allianz calculates average annual mileage = total odometer reading ÷ age of the vehicle.

The tiers:

EcoMiles cash reward by average annual mileage Average annual mileage Cash reward 0–10,000 km 15% 10,001–15,000 km 10% Above 15,000 km 0% Average annual mileage = total odometer reading divided by the age of the vehicle.

Allianz’s own worked examples make the mechanic clear:

Vehicle A – 3 years old, odometer 25,000 km → 8,333 km/year average → 15% → RM225 back (on a RM1,500 net basic premium).

– 3 years old, odometer 25,000 km → 8,333 km/year average → → RM225 back (on a RM1,500 net basic premium). Vehicle B – 3 years old, odometer 40,000 km → 13,333 km/year average → 10% → RM120 back (on a RM1,200 net basic premium).

The implication: a car that’s been driven hard over its life won’t qualify just because you eased off this year. Conversely, a consistently light-use BEV that’s only used to go to the pasar or masjid will always keep hitting the top tier. So this is perfect for those with EVs as a second car

The other conditions worth knowing

Activate within 30 days of your policy start date via the MyAllianz app, or you forfeit the reward. It can’t be deactivated once switched on.

of your policy start date via the MyAllianz app, or you forfeit the reward. It can’t be deactivated once switched on. Submit at renewal: during the upload period – 14 days before to 14 days after expiry – you submit your odometer reading plus a front-view photo of the car, then your bank details.

during the upload period – 14 days before to 14 days after expiry – you submit your odometer reading plus a front-view photo of the car, then your bank details. Payout: cash via online transfer within three working days of verification.

cash via online transfer within three working days of verification. You keep your NCD – the reward sits on top of it, not instead of it.

– the reward sits on top of it, not instead of it. You lose the reward if: you make a claim that affects your NCD, the policy is cancelled before expiry, the policy period is under 365 days (including if you sell the car early), the odometer is tampered with or the image is invalid, the car is stolen, or your average annual mileage exceeds 15,000 km.

Bottom line

For low-mileage BEV owners, EcoMiles is a free, stackable reward that genuinely pushes EVs past the discount ceiling petrol cars are capped at – an effective ~61.75% with NCD alone, or ~66.25% if you also claim the 10% PAULTAN discount.

Just go in with the right expectations: it’s cash back rather than money off the bill, it’s gated by a lifetime mileage average, and you have to remember to activate it and submit at renewal. Drive little, and it’s the best motor insurance deal in the market right now.

Due for renewal? Get your Allianz EV quote and claim your 10% off with promo code PAULTAN at paultan.org/insurance/allianz — then activate EcoMiles in the MyAllianz app to stack the rest.