In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 22 2026 12:01 am

Every car on Malaysian roads needs two things kept current: motor insurance and road tax. Both come up for renewal once a year, and the good news is that what used to mean a morning of queuing is now a five-minute job you can do from your phone.

This guide walks you through how to renew your car insurance and road tax in Malaysia in 2026 – the online and offline options, what you need, how your no-claim discount works, EV road tax, and exactly what to do if yours has already expired.

The golden rule: insurance first, then road tax

The single most important thing to understand is that road tax and insurance are linked. Your road tax – officially the motor vehicle licence (LKM) – can only be issued if the car has active motor insurance or takaful, which JPJ verifies electronically. So the order is always the same: renew (or buy) your insurance first, then your road tax. You cannot renew road tax without valid insurance.

The easy way: renew online in minutes

By far the simplest route is to do it online. paultan.org runs its own car insurance and road tax renewal platform, which lets you compare live quotes from MSIG, Allianz and Zurich Takaful side by side, add your road tax, and get covered in about five minutes – with a digital cover note issued within 24 hours and no paperwork. The steps:

Enter your vehicle details to get instant quotes from all three insurers at once.

Adjust your sum insured and add any extras you want – windscreen cover, special perils (flood), e-hailing use or additional drivers.

Add your road tax at the add-ons step.

Apply promo code PAULTAN for 10% off, then pay by card, FPX, e-wallet or instalments.

Your no-claim discount is applied automatically. Other online options include MyEG and Pos Malaysia’s portal, while the insurers’ own websites and JPJ’s MySIKAP also handle renewals.

Renewing offline

Prefer to do it in person? You can still renew at a Pos Malaysia branch or a JPJ counter. You’ll generally need your MyKad, your vehicle registration details and a valid insurance cover note. It works perfectly well – it just means queuing, which is why most people now renew online.

What you need to renew

Your MyKad (IC) and the vehicle’s registration number.

Active motor insurance or takaful – or buy it as part of the same renewal.

Your vehicle registration card (geran) details, if you’re taking out a new policy.

How your no-claim discount (NCD) works

The NCD – also called the no-claim bonus (NCB) – rewards you for not making a claim, and it’s a big chunk of your premium: up to 55% off after five consecutive claim-free years. Importantly, it’s tied to you, not the car, so it follows you when you change vehicles or switch insurers. Online platforms pull and apply your NCD automatically; you can also check your current entitlement through the MyCarInfo service or your existing insurer.

What if my road tax has expired?

An expired road tax isn’t a disaster, but driving with one is an offence and can earn you a summons, so sort it out promptly. The key rule for private cars and motorcycles:

Expired up to 3 years: you can renew it normally, with no inspection required – just make sure your insurance is active first.

you can renew it normally, with no inspection required – just make sure your insurance is active first. Expired more than 3 years: you’ll need to pass a Special Inspection at Puspakom before JPJ will renew the road tax.

Commercial vehicles (vans, lorries, e-hailing cars) need a Puspakom inspection regardless.

What if my insurance has also lapsed?

If your policy has expired, you simply buy a new one – which you can do in the same online flow. Be aware that if the car has been uninsured for a long stretch (often two years or more), the insurer may ask for a vehicle inspection before issuing cover. Once the new policy is active, you can renew the road tax.

Can I renew road tax without insurance?

No. Active motor insurance or takaful is a legal prerequisite for road tax – JPJ’s system simply won’t issue the licence without it. If you’re between policies, renew the insurance first, or do both together online in one go.

Road tax for EVs

Electric vehicles play by different rules. EVs enjoyed full road-tax exemption until the end of 2025; from January 1, 2026, a new EV road-tax structure applies, based on the motor’s power output rather than engine capacity. We’ve detailed how EV road tax is calculated and the road tax for every EV model separately. For how the conventional engine-capacity scale works, see our road tax structure explainer.

The bottom line

Renewing your car insurance and road tax used to mean a morning of queuing; today it’s a five-minute task you can finish from your phone. Compare your insurance quotes, add your road tax and you’re done – the easiest way is to renew your car insurance and road tax online, with the cover note landing in your inbox within a day.