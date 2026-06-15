Renew your Allianz car insurance online in minutes — and get 10% off with promo PAULTAN

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 15 2026 8:34 am

Skip the agent calls and the WhatsApp waiting. paultan.org’s insurance renewal service lets you quote, compare and pay for your Allianz policy entirely online — with your cover note issued within 24 hours.

If you’ve ever renewed your car insurance the traditional way, you know the drill: a flurry of WhatsApp messages to your agent, a quote that takes a day or two to come back, etc. For a renewal that’s effectively the same product year after year, it’s a surprising amount of friction.

If your Allianz policy is coming up for renewal, you can now get an instant quote, customise your coverage and pay securely — all online, with no agent in the loop. Just use Paul Tan Insurance for Allianz. The whole thing takes less than a minute to quote, and you don’t need a credit card just to see your price.

Quote, compare, done — in under five minutes

Renewing Allianz here isn’t just about convenience; it’s about transparency. Allianz sits on a three-insurer panel alongside MSIG and Zurich Takaful, so before you commit you can see all three quotes side by side and pick whichever best fits your needs. Your No-Claim Discount is retrieved and applied automatically within the flow, so the premium you see is always the one you’re entitled to.

From there, you can tailor the policy to how you actually drive. Adjust your sum insured and add the cover that matters to you — road tax, windscreen protection, special perils (flood), e-hailing use or extra named drivers — all before you pay. Where it’s available for your vehicle, you can even bundle your road tax renewal into the same transaction.

How it works

Renewing takes four straightforward steps:

1. Get quotes — enter your car details and receive live quotes from the insurer panel.

2. Customise cover — set your sum insured and pick your add-ons.

3. Apply promo PAULTAN — enter the code at checkout for 10% off your insurance.

4. Pay and get covered — pay online and your cover note is issued within 24 hours. No paperwork.

Pay your way — including buy now, pay later

Payment is as flexible as it gets. The service accepts debit and credit cards, FPX online banking, and a full range of e-wallets including Touch ‘n Go, Boost, GrabPay, ShopeePay and Maybank MAE. And if you’d rather not pay the full premium upfront, you can split it into instalments with Grab PayLater, Shopee SPayLater or Atome.

Driving a model the system doesn’t recognise?

Some vehicles aren’t yet supported by instant self-service quoting — and that’s fine. If your car model can’t be quoted automatically, or if you’re insuring an EV or a company-registered vehicle, just submit the manual quotation request form and the team will prepare a quote with all active promotions applied. Buying a brand-new Tesla? There’s a dedicated new-registration insurance page for that, with a tailored quote emailed within one business day and ready ahead of your delivery date.

Peace of mind, always on

Your Allianz policy is underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad, and you’re backed by a 24/7 accident and roadside assistance hotline at **1800-22-5542**. In the unfortunate event of an accident, call your insurer immediately, gather your evidence and lodge a police report, then send your car to a panel workshop — the claim is handled from there.

Ready to renew?

Head to https://paultan.org/insurance/allianz/, fill in your vehicle details and get your instant quote. Don’t forget to enter promo code PAULTAN at checkout for 10% off — and enjoy a renewal that’s finally as easy as it should be.