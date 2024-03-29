Bad weather results in fallen trees – why Special Perils add-on for your carinsurance is a good idea

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 29 2024 12:59 pm

The occurrence of adverse weather that results in fallen trees and roadside furniture can be unpredictable, and as depicted by these images from a Sri Petaling community Facebook page, vehicles parked in the vicinity of said trees are most exposed, and some of these are seen to be surrounded by very large fallen branches.

The extent of damage is currently not known, nor if there were any injuries which resulted from the falling trees and objects. Any such damage sustained by the vehicles will be potentially very costly to repair, and it is typcially at this point where one wonders if car insurance will cover for eventualities such as this.

It does, but only if the policy holder has selected the special perils add-on for their car insurance policy. Incidents of fallen trees, as well as flooding, are prime examples of why the further coverage provided by the special perils add-on is crucial.

Coverage by the special perils add-on to one’s regular vehicle insurance policy brings added cover for natural disasters and acts of God, including for incidents such as fallen trees like this. We have tabled the costs of adding special perils coverage from various auto insurance providers in Malaysia, and these rates range from 0.15% to 0.20%, depending on company.

For a vehicle insured for a value of RM50,000, it can be as little as RM75, ranging up to RM240 at the higher end of the scale. While not a tiny sum of money, it surely is much more affordable than potential vehicle repair costs arising from damage inflicted by a fallen tree, isn’t it?

